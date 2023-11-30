Highlights From My Favorite Moments This Year

First, I want to thank you for reading this, and for your past gift(s) of support. As we end another year, I thought I could share a quick look back.

I continue to be blown away by the dedication and high caliber of our graduate students. Their accomplishments and discoveries are too numerous to track and our graduate programs continue to top the charts.

Our annual Grad Slam competition provides a quick snapshot of students showcasing their discoveries in a series of three-minute talks. It’s such a thrill to see them work to “wow” an audience. PhD candidate Madison Browne’s presentation, Shedding Light on Alzheimer’s Disease, took first place! If you would like to watch the event, you can view the recording online.

Some of my favorite moments this year have been when we have been able to be in community together, like at the Fall welcome event Grad-Stravaganza and Spring Social.

Other high points from this past year have been connected to the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD). OGD welcomed another stellar Path to Professoriate cohort of 100 new doctoral students and 35 Diversity and Community Fellows.

This year OGD also celebrated the soft-opening of the Inclusive Excellence Hub. The Inclusive Excellence Hub will serve as Berkeley’s first dedicated space designed to foster diversity and belonging for graduate students. The Hub has had an exciting first year through hosting innovative programming and research opportunities with industry partners like Merck laboratories. We have also recently broken ground at The Hub on an outdoor patio community space – specifically for graduate students. A grand opening is scheduled for the Spring.

As you know, Graduate students serve a critical role as the bridge connecting research to teaching. They work together with faculty to bring world-changing research to life, while simultaneously mentoring undergraduates on the path to self-discovery.

Your past support of graduate education allows us to attract the best students and ensure they have what they need to thrive at Berkeley.

I hope you’ve enjoyed my look back at another stellar year of Berkeley’s graduate students and the incredible work from my team. May you and yours have a joyful holiday season.

Fiat Lux!

Lisa