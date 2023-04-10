1st Annual GPSAW Spring Mixer

The Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week is off to a fantastic start with the success of its kickoff Spring Mixer! The afternoon of April 5 saw a bustling Campanile Esplanade filled with students enjoying soothing live music from student org UC Jazz, delicious food, and an assortment of games to take a much needed break. The Graduate Division was able to show some very well deserved appreciation for its hard working students; encouraging a relaxing hour of fun and socialization in the first annual Spring Mixer!

If you missed this event, don’t fret! GPSAW continues through Tuesday, with more exciting events ranging from grab-and-go breakfasts to social mixers, concluding with the annual Berkeley Grad Slam Competition on Tuesday April 11 3-5 p.m., showcasing some amazing research from seven Berkeley graduate students!