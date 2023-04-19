Meet Our Grad Slam 2023 Campus Winners!

On Tuesday, April 11, seven Berkeley graduate students did a stellar job at showcasing their research in three-minute talks at this year’s campus Grad Slam event, making the process of selecting winners very difficult indeed.

All seven semi-finalists should be very proud of the incredible work they did in creating, revising, and presenting their talks to a broad, public audience. We were pleased to have viewers not just from Berkeley but from across the state, the nation, and even some international viewers. If you would like to watch the event, you can view the recording here.