3rd Annual Grad-Stravaganza

For a third consecutive year, Grad-Stravaganza kicked off the school year on a fun and sunny note! This lively welcome back event took place on the afternoon of September 6th and filled Campanile Esplanade with more than 1,800 students and their family members. During the two hour event, students could choose from a wide array of free food thanks to local favorites such as Comal, Cupcakin, and Top Dog. Free lunch bags, motel style keychains, and other graduate division themed swag was given out to the crowds of eager new and continuing students. A graduate student comprised quartet started things off followed by a DJ performance. Students partook in fun activities such as creating a personalized button or tote bag, face painting, 360° selfies with friends, meeting Oski, and socializing with their peers and family!

The Graduate Division is overjoyed with the warm reception Grad-Stravaganza has garnered over the years and is honored to host an event that provides a space for all types of graduate students to take a break, have fun, and find community outside the lab, classroom, or library. Thank you to all that attended and here’s to a fantastic 2023-2024 academic year.