Path to the Professoriate: Advancing Diversity in Academia

Since Fall 2020, the Office for Graduate Diversity’s (OGD) Path to the Professoriate (P2P) program has hosted four cohorts and more than 300 underrepresented doctoral students participating. P2P is designed to prepare first-year doctoral students from underrepresented backgrounds for assistant professorships and academic publication. Martha Chavez, Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity, states that the program offers students “critical resources and connections to navigate their doctoral journeys by supporting their academic success and gaining knowledge and experiences to demystify the path to the professoriate”.

For doctoral students of color, the path to the professoriate or faculty track comes with many systemic challenges. Studies have shown that the right support system and sense of community in the first year increases retention and graduation rates. P2P offers this strong start for 100 first year doctoral students each year through unique programming, social events and skill building workshops. The interest in P2P is on the rise. Registration increased 13% in 2023, and we see continued strong interest in other graduate diversity programs such as the Diversity and Community Fellows.

On September 29, the 2023-2024 Path to the Professoriate doctoral cohort took a field trip to the new Inclusive Excellence Hub. The Hub, also managed by OGD, is a first of its kind space especially for underserved and minoritized graduate students. This space at 2515 Channing had a soft opening in 2023, and will officially open in 2024 after construction and space improvements, including an outdoor gathering space are completed. During the field trip, the cohort had time to network, build community amongst one another, and take professional headshot photos for their portfolios.