Apply to LA Review of Books Summer Publishing Workshop – 3/19/21

Gain experience and make connections in the publishing industry.

The Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB), the Townsend Center for the Humanities, and the Graduate Division are pleased to invite applications from Berkeley Ph.D. students in the humanities and humanistic social sciences to attend LARB’s summer publishing workshop. Berkeley Ph.D. students are invited to apply by March 19 for consideration for one of five scholarships that cover the cost of tuition for the workshop. (Please note that this deadline is earlier than the deadline posted on LARB’s website.)

Why Attend:

This five-week workshop gives attendees the chance to meet and learn from some of the leading figures in the worlds of digital and print publishing. It will be held on Zoom from June 27 – July 30.

Participants will learn about best practices in the publishing industry and make contacts at institutions like LARB. The workshop will also offer attendees guidance on resumes, cover letters, and networking skills. Participants will attend lectures, workshops, and other events in the morning. In the afternoon, they will gain practical experience in either magazine publication or book production.

Through this experience, fellows will learn about career options and make valuable connections in the worlds of media production. They may also want to follow the example of previous workshop participants and launch their own publishing venture.

Still not convinced? Let last year’s graduate student attendees from Berkeley convince you:

Bryce Becker (Education): “The LARB publishing workshop really helped to demystify the publishing world. I finished the workshop with a stronger sense of where I might fit into the industry. The LARB team was extremely personable, even on Zoom, and they gathered top-notch presenters from across the field, representing agents, managing editors, founders, DEI directors, university presses, independent presses, and much more. An unexpected perk was also the therapeutic sense of community that I felt with other graduate students who were questioning whether or not they should stay in academia. It turns out that’s okay! Finally, at the end of the workshop, you are added to a large alumni network and receive regular updates and job postings––an update that I look forward to opening each month!”

Derek O’Leary (History): “Although virtual, the LARB publication workshop during summer 2020 did an exceptional job presenting a mosaic of the publishing industry. The fellows brought a remarkable range of interests and aspirations to the workshop. The wonderful LARB team held the rigorous program together with their expertise and warmth. And the extraordinary group of professionals from all corners of the publishing industry contributed a mixture of personal narratives and professional insight and advice.

Participating in PubLab, where we collaboratively produced an online edition, showed us an accelerated version of the LARB publishing process. Numerous jobs in publishing are an obvious fit for scholars in the humanities in particular; but, 1) you need to know what the jobs are and 2) you need to learn about how to get actual experience in publishing during your Ph.D. I would suggest that interested, early- and mid-stage Ph.D. students jump on this opportunity sooner rather than later.”

Scholarship and Funding Details:

Tuition for the workshop is $2,500. The LARB, the Townsend Center for the Humanities, and Graduate Division will provide up to five scholarships that will cover the cost of tuition in full. All eligible students who submit an application to LARB before the deadline will be considered for one of the five scholarships.

Should the $40 application fee present a hardship or should you have questions, please contact David Bratt, Hitchcock Postdoctoral Fellow ( gradpro@berkeley.edu ) at GradPro.

After being accepted to the workshop, successful applicants are invited to contact their respective home departments to secure additional funding for living expenses. If they are otherwise eligible for the award, graduate students may also use the Graduate Division Conference Travel Grant to help defray their expenses.

How to Apply:

To apply to this program, students should fill out the application to the workshop by March 19, 2020. (Please contact gradpro@berkeley.edu if the $40 application fee represents a hardship.)

Please write to gradpro@berkeley.edu with any questions.

About the author: David Bratt holds a Ph.D. in Chinese from UC Berkeley and is a Hitchcock Postdoctoral Fellow in the GradPro office of the Graduate Division.