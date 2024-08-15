Dear Graduate Student Community,

As we begin a new academic year, I want to extend a warm welcome to our new students and a heartfelt welcome back to our returning students. We are thrilled to have you as part of our vibrant community.

I know many of you are busy attending your departmental orientations, but please make time for our New Graduate Student Orientation. NGSO is hybrid, taking place virtually on August 19 & 20 and in-person on August 27 at Dwinelle Hall and Plaza (I look forward to seeing you at Meet the Dean at 3:15 p.m.).

First-time GSIs, please be certain to attend the Fall Teaching Conference, August 21-22.

Berkeley is a big place and the Graduate Division is here to support you along your journey. As you navigate campus, the Graduate Student Resources Guide provides shortcuts to help you access graduate student services and resources. We hope it helps you navigate the many supports available to you at Berkeley.

To kick off this year, all graduate students — master’s, professional, and doctoral, new and continuing — are invited to attend our 4th annual Grad-stravaganza; a grad student welcome event on Wednesday September 4, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Enjoy free food, giveaways, music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and an opportunity to connect with your peers in person. In order to make certain we have enough food, we ask that you please register for this event.

If you haven’t had a chance to stop by the Inclusive Excellence Hub, stop by their open house on September 5, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for guided tours and free food. Free t-shirts to the first 100 people.

We are on the cusp of an extraordinary time of learning, growth, and discovery, led by our new Chancellor, Rich Lyons. His bold, positive vision for Berkeley will help ensure that every member of our community thrives.

At the same time, I recognize that the ongoing global conflicts and the upcoming presidential election may be adding layers of stress and/or uncertainty to your already demanding lives. It’s important to acknowledge these feelings and know that you are not alone. We are here to support you however we can. I encourage you to take advantage of the many resources available to you—whether it’s through counseling services, peer support groups, or simply connecting with faculty and fellow students. We’re here to help and please don’t be shy about asking for help.

Wishing you all the best for a successful and fulfilling year.

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division