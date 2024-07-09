NGSO In-Person Schedule and Registration

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place virtually on August 19 & 20 and in-person on August 27.

On August 27, in person workshops, lunch and a resource fair will be held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza respectively from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Below you can find the schedule for the day. While registration for individual in-person sessions is not required, we encourage you to register for the day so we can properly welcome you!

Did you register for virtual NGSO sessions, happening August 19 & 20? If not, take a look at the schedule and register for each session that interests you.