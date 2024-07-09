NGSO In-Person Schedule and Registration

RegisterUC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place virtually on August 19 & 20 and in-person on August 27. On August 27, in person workshops, lunch and a resource fair will be held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza respectively from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Below you can find the schedule for the day. While registration for individual in-person sessions is not required, we encourage you to register for the day so we can properly welcome you! Did you register for virtual NGSO sessions, happening August 19 & 20? If not, take a look at the schedule and register for each session that interests you. Register for In-Person NGSO on August 27August 27: In Person NGSOSession TimeSession TimeSession Location9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.UAW 4811 New Worker Orientation DWIN 155 (level D)9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Graduate Student Wellness and Mental HealthDWIN 145 (level D)9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley's Graduate Student GovernmentDWIN 88 (level C)9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Navigating Cal: As a Graduate Student from a Chicanx Latinx PerspectiveDWIN 229 (level E)10:40 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.The University Library: Your Partner in Research and TeachingDWIN 155 (level D)10:40 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.Learning to Embrace Failure (mistakes!) for Greater Success in Graduate SchoolDWIN 145 (level D)10:40 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.Grad CalFresh ClinicDWIN 88 (level C)10:40 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.Key Strategies for Navigating UC Berkeley as a Graduate Student ParentDWIN 109 (level D)10:40 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.Immigration & Employment Essentials for International StudentsDWIN 229 (level E)11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.LunchDwinelle Plaza1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional studentsDWIN 155 (level D)1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.University Health Services and Student Health Insurance Plan OverviewDWIN 145 (level D)1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Funding your Graduate EducationDWIN 88 (level C)1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Innovation & Entrepreneurship Opportunities at UC BerkeleyDWIN 229 (level E)2:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional studentsDWIN 155 (level D)2:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.Wellness, Recreation, and PlayDWIN 145 (level D)2:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.ITIN Drop-off EventDWIN 88 (level C)2:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.Undocumented Graduate Students Community Welcome and OrientationDWIN 229 (level E)2:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.GenEq: Your campus gender & sexuality resource centerDWIN 109 (level D)3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Meet the DeanDWIN 155 (level D)Register for In-Person NGSO on August 27