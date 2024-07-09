July 9, 2024

NGSO Virtual Schedule and Registration

By Graduate Division, Graduate Student Life

How to Register

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place both virtually and in-person. 

On August 19 & 20, virtual workshops will be held via Zoom (activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register) each day from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. P.S.T. Explore the schedule below and register for each individual workshop that interests you.

On August 27, in-person NGSO will take place with workshops, lunch and a resource fair will be held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check out the agenda and register.

August 19: Virtual Day 1

Session TimeSession Title & Registration Link
9:00a.m.-9:30a.m.Welcome to NGSO 2024!
9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.Student Legal Services: How Can We Help?
9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley's Graduate Student Government
10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional students
10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.A Primer to Conduct and Policies
11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Basic Needs Center Overview
11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Getting the Mentoring You Need
12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.The University Library: Your Partner in Research and Teaching
12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Undocumented Graduate Students Community Welcome and Orientation

August 20: Virtual Day 2

Session TimeSession Location & Registration Link
9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.Academic & Professional Writing
9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley
10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Connecting to Professional Development and Career Exploration Resources
10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Initiating Accommodations in Grad School
11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional students
11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Getting Ready for Berkeley: A Guide to Financial Planning
12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Primer to the Office for Graduate Diversity
12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Establishing Residency for Tuition Purposes