NGSO Virtual Schedule and Registration

How to RegisterUC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place both virtually and in-person. On August 19 & 20, virtual workshops will be held via Zoom (activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register) each day from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. P.S.T. Explore the schedule below and register for each individual workshop that interests you. On August 27, in-person NGSO will take place with workshops, lunch and a resource fair will be held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check out the agenda and register. August 19: Virtual Day 1Session TimeSession Title & Registration Link9:00a.m.-9:30a.m.Welcome to NGSO 2024!9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.Student Legal Services: How Can We Help?9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley's Graduate Student Government10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional students10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.A Primer to Conduct and Policies11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Basic Needs Center Overview11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Getting the Mentoring You Need12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.The University Library: Your Partner in Research and Teaching12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Undocumented Graduate Students Community Welcome and OrientationAugust 20: Virtual Day 2Session TimeSession Location & Registration Link9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.Academic & Professional Writing9:30a.m.-10:30a.m.What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Connecting to Professional Development and Career Exploration Resources10:30a.m.-11:30a.m.Initiating Accommodations in Grad School11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual violence and harassment prevention education for graduate and professional students11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.Getting Ready for Berkeley: A Guide to Financial Planning12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Primer to the Office for Graduate Diversity12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.Establishing Residency for Tuition Purposes