August 7, 2024

Inclusive Excellence Hub Open House

By Office for Graduate Diversity

The Inclusive Excellence Hub

A Warm Welcome to Graduate Students

Discover new resources and enjoy a day of connection and support at the Inclusive Excellence Hub Open House on Thursday, September 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

students touring the inclusive excellence hub

Explore the Hub

Whether you are a new or returning graduate student, this event provides an excellent opportunity to explore offerings available at the Hub. At the open house, you’ll get a chance to:

  • Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch
  • Take guided tours of the facilities
  • Meet and mingle with fellow graduate students and staff
  • FREE t-shirts for the first 100 attendees

Stop By and Say Hello

The Inclusive Excellence Hub looks forward to helping you discover how the Hub can support your academic and personal journey. We hope to see you soon!