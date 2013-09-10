Contact the Graduate Division

We’re here to help
Office of the Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division
Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division
Lisa García Bedolla became the Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and the Dean of the Graduate Division in July 2019. The chief advocate for graduate education and research at Berkeley, she is a member of academic and administrative leadership groups convened by the Chancellor and the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost. She works with the Graduate Council of the Academic Senate on policies that sustain the world-renowned excellence of more than 100 graduate programs. The Dean of the Graduate Division ensures equity and fairness across the disciplines, collaborates across the spectrum of campus stakeholders, and builds diverse sources of academic, financial, personal, and professional development support for more than 11,000 doctoral and master’s students throughout their studies.
Assistant Dean of Graduate Diversity
- Manages the Office of Graduate Diversity (OGD) staff to support the outreach to, recruitment, admission, academic success, and graduation of students who will enrich the diversity of graduate programs at the University of California, Berkeley.
- Provides students from historically underrepresented backgrounds with graduate resources regarding the admissions process, academic support, financial advice, professional development, and a forum to share ideas and programs to enhance their educational experience.
- Supports the development, implementation, and evaluation of OGD’s pipeline, academic success, and recruitment programs.
- Designs and implements outreach strategies to increase the number of competitive underrepresented applicants and matriculants.
- Works with internal campus departments/colleges/schools and external partners to expand and support pipeline programs and outreach efforts.
Associate Dean
- Oversees fellowship matters and other student financial support matters
- Oversees student well-being and welfare issues
- Oversees Graduate Student Professional Development programs and liaises with the Graduate Council subcommittee on Graduate Professional Development
- Represents the Graduate Division in academic program reviews (shared with Gail Brager)
- Associate Professor in the departments of African American Studies and Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies
Associate Dean
- Oversees admission allotments
- Reviews academic program proposals and requests for exceptions to academic policies
- Oversees the Interdisciplinary PhD program; the GSI Teaching and Resource Center, Graduate Writing Center, and Mentoring programs
- Represents Graduate Division in supporting the campus’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives
- Serves as liaison to the Graduate Council of the Academic Senate
- Represents the Graduate Division in academic program reviews (shared with Brandi Catanese)
- Professor of Architecture, Building Science
- Director of the Center for Environmental Design Research
- Associate Director, Center for the Built Environment
Assistant Dean for Graduate Student Services
- Manages the staff and overall operations in the Admissions, Fellowships, Appointments, Degrees, and Student Life units
- Implements new policies and executes changes to existing policies related to graduate student services
- Approves exceptions as delegated by the Associate Deans to policies and regulations and makes recommendations to the Director of Academic Affairs and Associate Deans on specific issues or cases
- Advises departments and students on issues of probation, lapsing, and dismissal, and sensitive student matters
- Oversees processes to ensure compliance of students and department administrators with existing requirements and policies related to academic progress, enrollment, appointment eligibility, terms of financial awards, admissions procedures
- Develops communication plans and schedules trainings and informational sessions to inform and educate campus academic departments, administrative offices, and outside agencies
- Acts as coordinator of Graduate Division role in instances of deaths of graduate students
- Represents the Graduate Student Services unit to the campus community and relevant external constituencies
Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs
- Senior advisor to Graduate Division leadership and campus on graduate educational policy matters.
- Advises on development of new or proposed changes to graduate educational policy.
- Advises on and oversees academic program requests for exceptions to or waivers from graduate educational policy.
- Advises on the development of new graduate degree and non-degree proposals, as well as changes in the requirements of existing graduate academic programs.
- Advises on formal graduate student appeals and oversees the process on behalf of the vice provost and dean.
- Acts as liaison to the Graduate Council.
- Coordinates graduate group snd self-supporting graduate professional degree program reviews conducted by the Graduate Council.
- Oversees graduate academic conduct and climate matters.
Director of Graduate Academic Conduct and Climate
- Leads new graduate academic misconduct policy rollout.
- Advises graduate students on their responsibilities surrounding academic conduct.
- Collaborates with Center for Student Conduct on graduate student academic misconduct cases.
- Collaborates with other campus partners to address and improve climate issues within departments that affect graduate students.
Assistant Dean for Professional Development; Director of GSI-TRC
- Provides leadership and vision for graduate student professional development, GSI Teaching and Resource Center
- Supports the work of Graduate Council standing committees
- Supervises and guides the work of Graduate Division professional development staff
- Works with graduate students, faculty, and departmental staff to ensure compliance with Graduate Council policy on GSI preparation for teaching
- Designs, oversees, and evaluates centralized programs for GSIs
- Designs and facilitates workshops on a wide range of topics pertaining to teaching and mentoring in the Graduate Division and in departments
- Teaches GSPDP 301, Mentoring in Higher Education, and GSPDP 375, Teaching and Learning in Higher Education
- Co-directs the Summer Institute for Preparing Future Faculty
Assistant Dean for Institutional Research & Data Analytics
- Graduate admissions & enrollment planning & analysis
- Institutional data reporting
- Dashboard and data visualization development
Assistant Vice Provost & Chief of Staff, Graduate Division
- Serves as senior advisor on Graduate Division-specific and campus-wide priorities. Including:
- Improving graduate student experience, diversity, inclusion, and campus climate.
- Enhancing graduate student professional development opportunities.
- Providing overall support for the graduate student community.
- Directly supports the Vice Provost to advance the institution’s priorities, anticipating emerging issues,
- Keeps the Graduate Division team well-informed of emerging campus issues, and develops creative options to resolve complex problems.
- Provide oversight of the various Graduate Division functions to ensure the division is highly professional, proactive, and responsive to all stakeholders.
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)
- Ensures smooth daily operations across finance, human resources, and risk management.
- Oversees and manages the Graduate Division’s budgets, crafts and implements policies, and drives improvements while ensuring compliance with university regulations.
- Responsible for the Graduate Division’s HR functions and serves as a key liaison to various campus departments.
- Analyzes financial data, forecasts budget scenarios, and spearheads process enhancements to keep the division running efficiently.
Policies and Programs Senior Analyst, Self-Supporting Graduate Professional Degree Programs
- Advises on policies pertaining to Self-Supporting Graduate Professional Degree Programs (SSGPDPs)
- Assists academic units with new SSGPDP proposals and Academic Senate reviews
- Provides ongoing program support
Executive Assistant
- Oversees management of the Dean’s calendar, briefing book, and associated meetings
- Facilitates communication with internal and external constituents of the Graduate Division
- Provides administrative support for the Dean’s Office and other senior staff
- Triages department requests to the appropriate unit for resolution
Future of Higher Education Postdoc
Hallie Smith, PhD, as a Future of Higher Education Postdoctoral Fellow, is supporting staff in Graduate Student Services and campus academic units by creating and sharing student handbook templates, facilitating the GSAO Coordinating Committee, and serving on internal teams that plan and implement various student events such as New Graduate Student Orientation and Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week.
Graduate Admissions
Admissions staff advise prospective applicants, faculty, and departments on policy and procedures for gaining admission to graduate study at UC Berkeley.
Director of Graduate Admissions, Recruitment, and Enrollment
- Oversees the day-to-day operations for graduate admissions and the admission
application system
- Collaborates with campus partners to develop and implement a diverse, inclusive, and holistic vision and strategy to accomplish the university’s admissions, recruitment, and enrollment goals
Admissions Recruitment Specialist
- Advises departmental staff, faculty, applicants, sponsoring agencies, and exchange programs pertaining to Graduate Admissions requirements
- Evaluates academic records to determine admissions eligibility
- Processes exception requests and approves registration and/or issues administrative blocks
- Researches higher education systems for accreditation and degree programs comparability with Graduate Division standards
- Specializes in Spanish speaking countries
- Conducts training workshops for departments and information sessions for prospective international applicants
- Serves as a liaison for the LASPAU and GTU programs
- Monitors the [email protected] e-mail account
Admissions Recruitment Specialist
- Advises departmental staff, faculty, applicants, sponsoring agencies, and exchange programs pertaining to Graduate Admissions requirements
- Evaluates academic records to determine admissions eligibility
- Processes exception requests and approves registration and/or issues administrative blocks
- Researches higher education systems for accreditation and degree programs comparability with Graduate Division standards
- Specializes in Europe and the Middle East
- Conducts training workshops for departments and information sessions for prospective international applicants
- Serves as a liaison for the EAP, IIE, and Fulbright programs
- Monitors the [email protected] e-mail account
Admissions & Recruitment Specialist
- Advises departmental staff, faculty, applicants, sponsoring agencies, and exchange programs pertaining to Graduate Admissions requirements
- Evaluates academic records to determine admissions eligibility
- Processes exception requests and approves registration and/or issues administrative blocks
- Researches higher education systems for accreditation and degree programs comparability with Graduate Division standards
- Works with departments and Office of Graduate Division on recruitment efforts
- Monitors the [email protected] e-mail account
Graduate Appointments
The academic appointments unit supports departmental staff with their efforts to appoint students in academic and research titles such as Graduate Student Instructors (GSIs), Graduate Student Researchers (GSRs), Readers or Tutors. We also oversee and process fee remission benefits and ensure compliance with mandatory policies.
Graduate Degrees
Degrees staff track your progress from registration to graduation. After speaking with staff in your home department for program-specific information, you can consult with our staff about qualifying exams, advancement to candidacy, filing fees, probation, and reenrollment. Browse procedures, forms, and applications on our web pages. Master’s theses and doctoral dissertations are filed in our office.
Responsibilities are divided by department/program. Contact your department/program’s advisor.
Director of Degrees
- Blanket Approvals
- Graduate Group membership (including Designated Emphasis faculty lists)
- GLOW access
- Non-student specific requests
Student Academic Advisor
- Monitors Graduate Student progress toward the Masters and Ph.D. degree.
Student Academic Advisor
- Monitors Graduate Student progress toward the Masters and Ph.D. degree.
- Oversee the Exchange Program with other universities
Graduate Student Funding
Graduate Student Funding staff work with faculty and staff in your department to help you fund your graduate education. Discover university funded and external fellowships on our website.
Responsibilities are divided by department/program. Contact your program's fellowships administrator.
Director of Graduate Student Funding
- Supervises Student Funding staff (i.e., Fellowships and Student Academic Appointments) and manages all operational functions related to the graduate student funding enterprise
- Analysis, policy, and business process development related to graduate student funding for Berkeley campus; training and support for campus partners and departmental advisors
- Leads divisional audit, compliance, and security functions related to student funding data, storage and access, and business process.
Fellowships Administrator
Coordinates the following fellowship programs:
- University multi-year fellowships and DCF (by department)
- NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (by department)
- Fulbright U.S. Student Program (IIE)
- Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Fellowship (DDRA)
- Mentored Research Award
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Gilliam Fellowships for Advanced Study
- Philip Brett LGBT Studies Fellowship
- Foreign Language and Area Studies Awards
- Taiwan-UC Berkeley Fellowship
- UC President’s Pre-Professoriate Program Fellowship
Professional Student Funding Specialist
Administers the following fellowship programs:
- Graduate Opportunity Program Master’s Fellowship
- Graduate Division Student Parent Grant
- Graduate Division Caregiver Grant
- Conference Travel Grant
- Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fellowship
- Paul J. Alexander Memorial Fellowship
- Jim Fahey Safe Homes for Women Fellowship
- Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong Fellowship
- The David N. Keightley Fellowship
Fellowships Administrator
Administers the following fellowship programs:
- University multi-year fellowships and DCF (by department)
- NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (by department)
- Fannie and John Hertz Foundation Graduate Fellowship
- Ford Foundation Diversity Fellowships
- Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD)
- Hellman Fellowship
- UC Dissertation-Year Fellowship
- Graduate Fellowships for STEM Diversity
- UC MEXUS-CONACYT Doctoral Fellowships for Mexican Students
- Department of Energy CSGF & NNSA SSGF Fellowships
Financial Analyst 3
- Responsible for many areas including Contracts and Grants, Fund Analysis, and NSF GRFP Administration.
- Serves as the Coordinating Official for the NSF GRFP (Graduate Research Fellowship Program).
- Processes Travel Grants.
Fellowships Program Coordinator
- Responsible for Fellowship Program management including outreach, tracking, and awarding.
- Serves as the one of the Coordinating Officials for the NSF GRFP (Graduate Research Fellowship Program).
- Administrates Fellowship and Block Grant Allocation Tracking.
- Travel Grant Administration.
Graduate Student Life
Our Office of Graduate Student Life supports graduate students around issues such as health education and wellness, housing, social connection, and engagement.
Graduate Student Life
- Serves as campus expert regarding graduate and professional student housing resources and concerns; plans and implements workshops, creates guides, lists, and other materials, and serves as departmental and student advisor to support entering and continuing students in their search for housing
- Advises campus leaders and partner offices regarding local and campus housing trends, and advocates for various resource allocation for graduate and professional student housing support
- Partners with Graduate Student Funding, Financial Aid and Scholarships (FASO), Basic Needs Center, Disabled Students Program, and other student support offices to distribute emergency funding for basic needs, including housing
Graduate Professional Development (GPD)
Graduate Professional Development (GPD) provides professional development resources and programs for master's and doctoral candidates and serves as a gateway to a wide range of resources and opportunities that can enable students to develop the skills and experiences crucial to success in whatever careers they choose.
Supervisor: Assistant Dean Linda Von Hoene
Assistant Dean for Professional Development; Director of GSI-TRC
- Provides leadership and vision for graduate student professional development, GSI Teaching and Resource Center
- Supports the work of Graduate Council standing committees
- Supervises and guides the work of Graduate Division professional development staff
- Works with graduate students, faculty, and departmental staff to ensure compliance with Graduate Council policy on GSI preparation for teaching
- Designs, oversees, and evaluates centralized programs for GSIs
- Designs and facilitates workshops on a wide range of topics pertaining to teaching and mentoring in the Graduate Division and in departments
- Teaches GSPDP 301, Mentoring in Higher Education, and GSPDP 375, Teaching and Learning in Higher Education
- Co-directs the Summer Institute for Preparing Future Faculty
GSI Teaching and Resource Center
The Graduate Student Instructor Teaching and Resource Center prepares graduate students for teaching at Berkeley and in future academic and professional careers.
Assistant Director for Language Proficiency
- Provides leadership and vision in matters pertaining to international GSIs and their oral communication and teaching development needs
- Directs all aspects of the Language Proficiency Testing Program for prospective GSIs who do not speak English as a native language
- Administers oral English language proficiency tests
- Provides consultations and feedback for international GSIs on oral English proficiency and teaching
Graduate Student Teaching Consultant
- Provides one-on-one consultations for GSIs and classroom observations of GSIs
- Designs and facilitates pedagogical workshops for GSIs offered in the Graduate Division and in departments
- Oversees the hiring and training of workshop leaders for Fall and Spring GSI Teaching Conferences
- Contributes to annual update of Center’s online ethics course for GSIs
Teaching Consultant
- Provides one-on-one consultations for GSIs and classroom observations of GSIs
- Designs and facilitates pedagogical workshops for GSIs offered in the Graduate Division and in departments
- Hires and trains workshop leaders for Fall and Spring Teaching Conference
- Contributes to annual update of Center’s online ethics course for GSIs
Language Proficiency Program Lecturer
- Teaches Language Proficiency Program oral English proficiency courses for prospective GSIs
- Assists in updating Language Proficiency resources on Center website
- Designs and conducts conference sessions on the Language of Teaching at the annual International GSI Teaching Conference
Senior Program Manager
Graduate Writing Center
Director of Graduate Writing Center
- Provides leadership and vision for programs that address the academic and professional writing needs of graduate students campuswide
- Develops and conducts workshops, writing groups, and boot camps on academic and professional writing both in the Graduate Division and in departments
- Provides one-on-one consultations on academic and professional writing.
- Co-directs the Summer Institute for Preparing Future Faculty
- Teaches GSPDP 301, Mentoring in Higher Education, and GSPDP 320, Academic Writing for Graduate Students
Office for Graduate Diversity
OGD staff provide support services for prospective and continuing students on the Berkeley campus in an effort to maintain a more diverse graduate student community, and to enhance the educational experience of underrepresented students, including those who are undocumented, first-generation college students, and those who are financially challenged.
Assistant Dean of Graduate Diversity
- Manages the Office of Graduate Diversity (OGD) staff to support the outreach to, recruitment, admission, academic success, and graduation of students who will enrich the diversity of graduate programs at the University of California, Berkeley.
- Provides students from historically underrepresented backgrounds with graduate resources regarding the admissions process, academic support, financial advice, professional development, and a forum to share ideas and programs to enhance their educational experience.
- Supports the development, implementation, and evaluation of OGD’s pipeline, academic success, and recruitment programs.
- Designs and implements outreach strategies to increase the number of competitive underrepresented applicants and matriculants.
- Works with internal campus departments/colleges/schools and external partners to expand and support pipeline programs and outreach efforts.
Operations and Programming Coordinator
Provides general support to current and prospective graduate students from low-income, historically underrepresented, and first generation backgrounds as first point of contact through [email protected] email. Coordinates logistical and business processes for day-to-day and annual events of the Office for Graduate Diversity, McNair Scholars Program, and American Indian Graduate Program.
Program Administrator for the Undocumented Graduate Student Success & Firebaugh Scholars Undergraduate Research Program
Facilitates the Firebaugh Scholars Program and supports undocumented, low-income, first-generation college, and minoritized graduate students at UC Berkeley.
Inclusive Excellence Hub Coordinator
Responsible for overseeing the facilities, operations, and safety of the Inclusive Excellence Hub located at 2515 Channing Way. Work will also include administrative coordination and support on the use of the Hub space and support for the OGD team’s Hub programming. Mariela will also coordinate campus partner collaborations to bring services to the Hub and support OGD events.
Graduate Pipeline Coordinator
- First point of contact for prospective students considering UC Berkeley, specializing in holistic support of diverse populations.
- Supports implementation of UC Berkeley’s Growing Our Own initiative, seeking to increase partnership with UCs, California State Universities (CSUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs).
- Maintains relationships with internal and external partners to facilitate outreach and recruitment programs, and campus visits.
- Provides support and coordination for the American Indian Graduate Program
- Meets with and assists prospective and current Native graduate students
- Helps to plan and implement academic, programmatic, cultural, outreach, and professional development services provided to American Indian and Alaska Native graduate students
- Collaborates with campus partners to provide advising and implementation of Native graduate student programs, events, and initiatives.
- Organizes and implements AIGP events, and daily office functions
Ombuds Office
The Ombuds Office for Students and Postdoctoral Appointees is a neutral and confidential resource for conflict resolution about a campus-related issue or concern.
Director & Ombudsperson
- Serves as a confidential, neutral place for students and postdocs to discuss their difficult campus related issues
- Explores and provides options to visitors for possible resolutions to their situations
- Facilitates or mediates resolutions between parties
- Provides individual coaching and group and training on communication, conflict styles and feedback
- Sets budget and direction for the department
Assistant Ombudsperson
- Serves as the first point of contact for visitors
- Conducts intake regarding the nature of the needs of the client
- Schedules appointments
- Conducts outreach and training related to conflict resolution
- Gather and analyze confidential data and prepare reports to share trends and make recommendations for systematic/organizational changes
Communications and Events
Director of Communications
- Prospective and current student communications and marketing
- Website, email campaign and publication management
- Graduate Division publications
- Development communications
- GradNews, Graduate Division’s e-newsletter
- Social media
- Event communications
Content and Marketing Manager
- Plans and executes outreach strategies, and extends the reach of ideas to prospective and current students, staff, faculty, and donors, and drives engagement through web, social, and traditional media.
- Helps oversee editorial voice and crafts compelling written content.
- Liaises with students and staff to publicize stories about graduate student excellence.
- Stewards recruitment and community-building initiatives.
- Directs video creation to highlight Graduate Division staff knowledge.
- Guides tools and resources to build community among graduate advisors.
Events Manager
- Manages nine Lectureships (open to the public):
- Five Graduate Council Lectureships
- Three Graduate Division Lectureships
- Tanner Lectures on Human Values
- Manages large scale graduate student events and new faculty events:
- Distinguished Fellows Reception
- New Graduate Student Orientation
- New Faculty Reception
- Assists with donor engagement (regarding visiting lecturer events).
- Organizes monthly Graduate Student Advising Officers (GSAO) Meetings
- Maintains delegation of authority information for Graduate Division
- Supports Graduate Division facilities
- Coordinates business functions and processes
- Manages graduate development events and plans other events
Business Operations Office
Financial Analyst
- Graduate Division Fellowships and Endowments Annual Fund Balance Management
- Fee Remission Benefits Collection and Reconciliation
- GSR Childcare Reimbursements
- UC Intercampus Fee Remission Transfers
Accountant
- BAIRS — Ledger reconciliation
- Cal Planning
- Bear Buy
Institutional Research
Assistant Dean for Institutional Research & Data Analytics
- Graduate admissions & enrollment planning & analysis
- Institutional data reporting
- Dashboard and data visualization development
Business Systems Analyst
- Business systems analyst for student records, advising and campus community
- Campus Solutions APR expert
- Systems strategy lead
Business Systems Analyst
- Business systems analyst for the online graduate application
- Slate application system expert
- Application reporting lead
Institutional Research Analyst
- Campus-wide Institutional Survey Research and data collection
- Institutional data reporting
- Represents UC Berkeley for system-wide survey needs
- Provides support for Graduate Division technical functions and processes
Institutional Research Analyst
Lead Researcher, Graduate Education Research Initiatives
Institutional data collection and reporting
Dashboard and data visualization development
Graduate student funding & endowment planning / analysis
Digital Education
Spearheads innovations in the delivery of graduate education and programming within Grad Div, across programs, and across UC Berkeley campus units.
Director of Digital Education
- Serve as strategic advisor to executive leaders and key stakeholders on initiatives related to instruction, technology innovation, AI strategy, policies and systems supporting organizational direction and change
- Serves on campus committees, communities of practice, working groups and/or advisory boards with the goal of representing and advancing the interests of the Graduate Division and graduate students
- Identify and develop strategic partnerships and projects that focus on higher level issues related to the delivery and policy of higher education, engaging high-level stakeholders cross-campus and UC system-wide
- Spearheads innovations in the delivery of higher education, graduate education and programming within Grad Div, across programs, and across campus units
- Partners with the Division of Undergraduate Education, Research + Teaching + Learning Services (RTL) to innovate Berkeley’s collective practice and pursuit of teaching and research excellence
- Lead development and delivery of training programs to guide faculty, students, and staff through technology use and AI literacy, policy and use cases, including the “Exploring ChatGPT”, “LLM Working Group”, and “Navigating Gen AI: Implications for Teaching and Learning” series