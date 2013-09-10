Contact the Graduate Division

Graduate Degrees

Degrees staff track your progress from registration to graduation. After speaking with staff in your home department for program-specific information, you can consult with our staff about qualifying exams, advancement to candidacy, filing fees, probation, and reenrollment. Browse procedures, forms, and applications on our web pages. Master’s theses and doctoral dissertations are filed in our office.

Responsibilities are divided by department/program. Contact your department/program’s advisor.