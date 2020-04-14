Online Resources for Academic and Professional Skill-Building

It goes without saying that this is a difficult time for all of us to navigate. We understand that it can be frustrating to balance this reality with our lives at school. When we have to dedicate so much mental space to processing a global pandemic, our academic and professional lives can seem less imperative to focus on.

That’s why here at GradPro, we have compiled an easy-to-follow resource guide for when you choose to dedicate some time to your academic and professional development — be it getting feedback on your job materials, developing your long-term academic plan, revising chapters of your dissertation, or learning an invaluable skill through the D-Lab.

The following resources are available to you online and with ease, accompanying you along your journey in switching from physical to virtual spaces in the coming months.

GradPro

Make an appointment with one of our Professional Development Liaisons (PDL) for a remote consultation. Our PDLs are trained graduate student peer advisers who can connect you to the resources that you need to build your skills and launch your career!

Read the Graduate Student Professional Development Guide , which lists an array of relevant professional development resources available to you.

Graduate Writing Center

Sign up for an appointment with one of the GWC’s new Graduate Writing Consultants , for a one-on-one consultation to get feedback on your writing!

GSI Teaching & Resource Center

Schedule a remote, one-on-one consultation to get guidance on how to improve your virtual teaching practice.

Or stop by the center’s virtual office hours on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

UC Berkeley Career Center

Book a virtual appointment with one of the career center’s two advisers — Debra Behrens and Andrew Green. They specifically work with graduate students, and with them you can discuss strategies for identifying and achieving your career goals !

UC Berkeley D-Lab

Attend one of the D-Lab’s online workshops . You can learn about different tools for data analysis, machine learning, or the fundamentals of using Python, among a plethora of other topics.

Schedule a virtual appointment with one of the D-Lab’s consultants for more individualized advice.

Or visit the D-Lab’s virtual front desk if you’re not sure where to start. Their staff will help connect you with the resources and training that you need.

For general questions or inquiries about any of the resources offered in this guide, please feel free to reach out to GradPro at gradpro@berkeley.edu. We’d be happy to help!

Ashvini Malshe is a Master’s student in the Graduate School of Journalism, and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division.