Opportunities, Meetups and Workshops for Undocumented Graduate Students

Office for Graduate Diversity staff have coordinated a number of social and community-building opportunities for undocumented graduate students. Browse our offerings and indicate your interest!
- Wednesday, Aug. 18: New Graduate Student Orientation Session at 3:30 p.m.
We will be hosting a session on Resources for Undocumented Students. You may RSVP here. This session is open to all incoming and current undocumented graduate students.
- Thursday Aug. 19: Undocugrads Check-In Group from 4-5 p.m.
Join the Undocugrads Check-In Group info session! Complete this interest form to receive more information.
- Friday, Aug. 20: Keynote Address with Author Karla Cornejo Villavicencio from 4-5 p.m.
Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, author of The Undocumented Americans, will be delivering a virtual keynote address as part of the University’s Golden Bear Orientation. RSVP here.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25: Undocugrads Wellness Circle from 4:15 – 5:30 p.m.
Save the date for the first Undocugrads Wellness Circle facilitated by Diana Peña, Ph.D. This circle aims to hold space for vulnerability and authentic connection around the challenges of being an Undocumented graduate student. Complete this form in order to receive information on how to register.
- Monday, Aug. 30: Undocugrads Monthly Dinner
Save the date for our first Undocugrads monthly Dinner on Monday, August 30 at 5 pm. Please complete this RSVP form.
Contact Jessica Mena Flores at menafloresj@berkeley.edu to learn more about resources, support, and networking for UC Berkeley’s UndocuGrads program.