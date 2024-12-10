Making the Most of Your Winter Break for Professional Development

Winter break is finally here—a chance to take a breather after a hectic semester. But it can also be a strategic moment to invest in your professional growth. Without the usual demands of classes, research, or teaching, you have the space to think about your next steps, build new skills, and refocus on your career goals. Here’s how to make the most of your time off.

Reflect on the Past Semester and Plan for the Next One

Before jumping into new activities, spend some time reflecting on what went well and what didn’t over the past semester. What accomplishments are you proud of? Where did you face setbacks? Use these reflections to refine your goals for the year ahead.

Use a career exploration tool like ImaginePhD (for Humanities and Social Sciences grad students) or MyIDP (for STEM students) to take self-assessments, explore career options, and set goals.

Create or update your Individual Development Plan (IDP). The IDP is a great tool for setting and prioritizing goals around your research, skills, career path, and personal growth. For more guidance, check out GradPro’s IDP Resources. You can also schedule an individual consultation with GradPro to discuss your IDP and get personalized advice on achieving your professional goals.

To plan your next semester, map out your goals using tools like Google Calendar or Notion to schedule regular check-ins with yourself. This can be a time to review your goals, plan for networking events, or set aside hours for skill-building. You can copy GradPro’s Workbook for help in mapping semester goals by week, month, and semester.

Joining a GradPro Check-in Group is also a great way to stay on track and find accountability partners. Registration opens in January. Subscribe to the GradPro Digest for announcements.

Learn Something New with Online Courses

Consider using winter break to learn something new or deepen your expertise in an area related to your academic or career goals. Recent studies on professional development emphasize the value of microlearning in increasing retention and engagement (Alias & Razak, 2024). So instead of committing to long, multi-week courses, focus on microlearning opportunities which can provide targeted knowledge and keep you engaged.

UC Berkeley students have free access to LinkedIn Learning, with courses ranging from technical skills to personal development. Alternatively, consider edX for free courses from universities like MIT and Harvard on business, programming, and language learning.

You can also check out webinars from the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, like “Every Semester Needs a Plan,” “Mastering Academic Time Management,” and “The Art of Saying No.” Activate your free membership.

Refresh Your Resume, CV, and Online Profiles

An up-to-date resume, CV, and LinkedIn profile are crucial for job searches and networking. Use the break to make sure these documents accurately reflect your achievements and experiences. Highlight recent projects, research, and any new skills you’ve acquired. Tailor your resume to different types of roles you might be interested in, focusing on your accomplishments and the impact of your work.

Berkeley Career Engagement provides expert feedback on resumes and cover letters via Handshake, while GradPro has compiled a list of relevant resources.

Plan your Networking for the New Year

Networking can often feel daunting, but it can be a valuable way to learn about different career paths and gain insights from other’s experiences. Use the winter break to research and plan your networking efforts for the new year.

Identify a few people in your network or Berkeley alumni you would like to connect with or learn from. These could be professors, industry professionals, or fellow students. You can identify specific topics you would like to discuss, such as career journey, advice on a particular industry, or insights into job roles you are exploring.

The UC Berkeley Alumni Page on LinkedIn and the Berkeley Career Network are great starting points for finding alumni. For more guidance on networking, see GradPro’s resources for networking and informational interviews.

Engage in a Personal or Skill-Building Project

Applying what you’ve learned is one of the best ways to solidify new skills. This could mean analyzing a new dataset, launching a blog about your research, or volunteering to apply your expertise to a community project. Personal projects not only enhance your skills but also give you something tangible to showcase to potential employers or collaborators.

One potential personal project could be preparing a presentation for Grad Slam! Grad Slam is a campuswide competition where you present your research to a large audience for the chance to win cash prizes. Start thinking about your elevator pitch before the due date of January 31, 2025.

Prioritize your well-being

Amid all the professional development activities, don’t forget to prioritize your well-being. Taking time to rest and recharge is essential for productivity and overall happiness. Use the break to engage in activities that bring you joy, whether it’s spending time in nature, practicing mindfulness, or simply catching up on sleep. Schedule “well-being days” where you intentionally disconnect from work. It’s essential for recharging and maintaining balance.

Check out UC Berkeley’s Be Well at Cal for wellness resources and tips to help you maintain a healthy balance throughout the semester.

Closing Thoughts: Winter break is a unique chance to focus on your professional development without academic distractions. Small, intentional steps—whether it’s reflecting on your goals, expanding your network, or working on a project—can set the tone for a successful new year. Take advantage of these resources, but also remember to recharge and take care of yourself.

Haripriya Sathyanarayanan is a Ph.D. Candidate in Architecture with a Designated in New Media, at UC Berkeley, and a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) with the Graduate Division.

This article is adapted from an article written by Sophie Major and Alicia Roy in 2021