Start Thinking about Your Three-Minute Thesis Talk for Grad Slam!

Each year, GradPro hosts a campuswide Grad Slam event in which up to 10 graduate students present their research in three-minute talks and compete for monetary prizes and the chance to represent Berkeley at the UC systemwide Grad Slam event in late spring. This program has enabled graduate students to develop oral communication and public speaking skills and to present their research in a succinct manner to a general audience. We hope you will consider throwing your hat into the ring!

As a first step, watch last year’s Berkeley campus Grad Slam competition and the systemwide Grad Slam finalist videos to see how it’s done!

Information and skill-building workshops will be held in late November/early December and will be announced in the Professional Development Digest and in communications to departments.

Deadline to submit your three-minute video for the first round is January 31, 2025.