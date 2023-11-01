GSI Teaching Preparation for Spring 2024

1. All GSIs teaching for the first time on the Berkeley campus are required to attend the Spring 2024 Teaching Conference for GSIs which will be held on Friday, January 12, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Discipline-cluster workshops will be held virtually; the Interactive Theater performance will be offered in person on the Berkeley campus. One additional hour of asynchronous preparation will be required prior to the conference day. GSIs should register through the Spring 2024 Teaching Conference webpage.

2. Every first-time GSI must successfully complete the online course Professional Standards and Ethics for GSIs before they engage with students (either in person or online) in their role as an instructor. This course can be accessed through the Professional Standards and Ethics for GSIs Enrollment Instructions webpage.

3. Every first-time GSI must either have completed or be enrolled in a semester-long 375 course on teaching offered by the GSI’s department. All departments that hire GSIs must offer a semester-long 375 course on teaching in the discipline, frequently enough so that first-time GSIs can take the course in or before their first semester of teaching. The pedagogy seminar may only be taken in another department with the advice and approval of the Faculty Advisor for GSI Affairs in the teaching department and with the consent of the pedagogy course instructor in the related department.