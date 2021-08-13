Discover Professional Development Opportunities, Check-In Groups, and Individual Consultations

After a much-needed summer break, it is that time of year to start preparing for the fall semester. While there is still much anticipation in the air as to how the fall semester will play out, there are robust systems in place that have been adapted to serve graduate students. In other words, if you are an incoming or a continuing graduate student— don’t worry, we’ve got you, and we are ready to support you in every step of your academic journey!

Here at GradPro, we function as a resource hub committed to helping masters and doctoral students get clarity on the skills that they need to navigate and succeed in their programs and to launch a career within and beyond academia. To fulfill these core commitments, we deliver an array of in-house student services including individual consultations, check-in groups, workshops, and more. We use the principle of six competencies in our Professional Development Guide, where you’ll find explanations and many resources to help you think about the skills you’d like to develop while in graduate school, and how to do so. Finally, make sure you’re signed up for our bi-monthly newsletter to stay informed about upcoming professional development opportunities.

Another of our core functions is to provide referrals to our on-and-off-campus partners. For example, as part of their degree programs, many graduate students will encounter forms of writing that are new to them, such as articles, grant proposals, or dissertations. The Graduate Writing Center (GWC) offers workshops, one-on-one writing consultations, writing groups, and more to support you.We also encourage all continuing and new graduate student instructors to take advantage of the individual consultations and workshops available through the Graduate Student Instructor Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC) and to enroll in the Center’s Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, a very useful credential to have in applying for academic positions Finally, you may not know that the Career Center has specific events and services for graduate students. Whether you’re just thinking about exploring career options or need feedback on your cover letter or resume for a specific application, an appointment with one of the Career Center’s PhD counselors is a great resource.

Being in a graduate program is demanding and multifaceted, and looks different for everyone. Whatever your professional development needs, GradPro can help point you in the right direction to gain skills, plan for the future, and explore career paths! Visit our webpage or contact us at gradpro@berkeley.edu for assistance.

Martha Ortega Mendoza is a first-generation college student seeking a doctorate degree in the Graduate School of Education. Currently, Martha serves as a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division and is excited to connect with fellow graduate students.