Required Prevention Trainings for New Graduate Students

For New Graduate Students Please understand it is your responsibility to complete two forms of prevention training. Students who are not in compliance will receive enrollment holds until BOTH tasks are resolved. *Content Warning: This message contains information about training requirements for the prevention of sexual violence and sexual harassment. These forms of harm are much too common, and we recognize that many people have been impacted by them. If you have concerns about completing the requirements due to personal history, you may request to complete the training requirements in an alternative way by contacting a Confidential Advocate at the PATH to Care Center. You will not be required to disclose any details of your experience. We ask for this request to be reserved for students impacted by sexual violence and sexual harassment and/or histories of trauma, violence, or harassment. You can reach an Advocate by email ([email protected]) or by phone (510-642-1988). Please use the subject line: Alternative to Required New Graduate Student Education. Here at Berkeley, we are committed to building a community that is safe and affirming for everyone. Each of us plays a vital part in supporting a campus environment where sexual violence and sexual harassment (SVSH), including behaviors such as gender harassment, retaliation, relationship violence, and stalking, have no place. Required Training In this email, we outline resources, tools and two required trainings for all incoming graduate students that can help you prevent and respond effectively to instances of sexual violence and harassment. Please understand it is your responsibility to complete two forms of prevention training. Students who are not in compliance will receive enrollment holds until BOTH tasks are resolved. Online training module: We have partnered with Vector Solutions to provide an online prevention program called “Sexual Assault Prevention for Graduate Students”. You may access the training via your CalCentral Dashboard using your CalNet credentials. Live prevention education in-person or online: All incoming students must participate in a live Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention training, “Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community,” facilitated by the PATH to Care Center. The live session options are listed below, and are open to students in any department. Via Zoom: August 19, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register. Via Zoom: August 20, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register. Via Zoom: August 22, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register. August 27, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Dwinelle 155, (offered during NGSO, limited to first 450 people) August 27, 2:10 p.m. – 3:10 p.m., Dwinelle 155 (offered during NGSO, limited to first 450 people) Some academic departments will be hosting their own trainings as part of the program orientation for their students. Please refer to your GSAO if you are unsure if your department is hosting their own training. Below you can find the full policy or you can review online along with frequently asked questions. Required Prevention Training for Incoming Graduate Students Thank you for sharing our commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming community where all can do their best work! Lisa García Bedolla Vice Provost for Graduate Studies Dean of the Graduate Division Professor in the School of Education Graduate students have unique roles on and off campus.SVSH prevention education training is required for incoming students to ensure that new students are aware of our community expectations of respect, as well as your rights and resources. You are role models for many students, mentors and teachers of undergraduates. As future professionals you need productive relationships with faculty who are your advisors or supervisors. These different roles place you in a pivotal position to promote a culture of respect, inclusion, and prevention. Graduate students, along with the entire campus community, share responsibility for creating the culture we all want and deserve. A goal of the required training is to reinforce standards of care and respect, and to foster healthy interactions and relationships both personally and professionally. Graduate students who are employed by the university have another crucial role: the Responsible Employee obligation under Title IX. University of California policy defines all University employees as Responsible Employees unless they are designated as Confidential Resources. This means that, generally, if you are employed by UC, you must notify the Title IX office when you learn — while you are working — about an incident or behavior that might fall under UC Berkeley’s definitions of sexual violence or sexual harassment that involves a student. If you are unsure of your role or reporting obligations in general, or in a specific matter, please refer to the Responsible Employees FAQ or contact the Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination (the Title IX office) for a consultation. University and Campus Resources In all of your roles, we want you to feel informed about these issues and empowered to utilize our campus’ resources to gain knowledge and tools that can help you prevent and respond effectively to instances of sexual violence and harassment. Required Training: All UC campuses provide prevention education to graduate and professional students (as well as to undergraduates, staff, and faculty) and you are required to complete certain elements; see required training. Key information about your responsibilities as a part of the community. If you or someone you know is impacted by SVSH, you can also find information about confidential support, rights, resources and reporting options. Confidential advocacy for students is available through the PATH to Care Center and the Social Services unit at the Tang Center. Students may also utilize the Ombuds Office for a confidential place to discuss complaints and consider their options. The UC Policy on Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment and the UC Anti-Discrimination Policy prohibit discrimination and harassment based on a protected category, including sexual violence and sexual harassment. You may also report hate/bias incidents to Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination (OPHD).