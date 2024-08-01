Required Prevention Trainings for New Graduate Students

*Content Warning: This message contains information about training requirements for the prevention of sexual violence and sexual harassment. These forms of harm are much too common, and we recognize that many people have been impacted by them. If you have concerns about completing the requirements due to personal history, you may request to complete the training requirements in an alternative way by contacting a Confidential Advocate at the PATH to Care Center. You will not be required to disclose any details of your experience. We ask for this request to be reserved for students impacted by sexual violence and sexual harassment and/or histories of trauma, violence, or harassment. You can reach an Advocate by email ([email protected]) or by phone (510-642-1988). Please use the subject line: Alternative to Required New Graduate Student Education.

Here at Berkeley, we are committed to building a community that is safe and affirming for everyone. Each of us plays a vital part in supporting a campus environment where sexual violence and sexual harassment (SVSH), including behaviors such as gender harassment, retaliation, relationship violence, and stalking, have no place.