Important Things for New Students to Complete

We know your list is already long … hopefully this will help!

Complete New Student Onboarding Tasks in CalCentral

Prepare your student record by completing the “Scheduled Tasks” found on the “My Dashboard” tab of your CalCentral account. Scheduled tasks typically include completing the Statement of Legal Residence (SLR), immunizations form, and for international students, the Non-immigrant Information Form (NIF). In addition, you will be required to complete mandatory Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention trainings.

Register for require prevention training.

Activate your Berkeley zoom account

Activate your Berkeley Zoom account in order to register for required training or virtual orientation events.

New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO)

NGSO is an additional orientation hosted on August 15 – 17 by the Graduate Division. Virtual sessions will be hosted from 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. each day. NGSO is designed to supplement orientations held by your department, school, or program. We partner with offices and organizations all over campus to help orient you to ease your transition into graduate school. Learn more about NGSO. In addition to NGSO, new and continuing students are invited to Grad-stravaganza our welcome party for all graduate students!

Getting Started Checklist

We know getting started at Berkeley can be exciting and overwhelming. Here is our list of a few things to get you started.

Bookmark this.

Whether you need help finding mentorship, building a community, coping with a personal crisis, or getting access to accommodations, there is a wealth of resources, offices, and staff on campus who are here and ready to help. Visit our Student Resources guide to help get you connected to staff and resources.