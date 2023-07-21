Don’t Miss New Graduate Student Orientation August 15-17

NGSO Registration is Open!UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) is an additional orientation designed to supplement orientations held by your department, school, or program. NGSO consists of a series of virtual workshops in partnership with offices and organizations all over campus. Some sessions include: Graduate Wellness Center’s Graduate Student Wellness and Mental Health and Student Technology Services’ What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley. NGSO will provide helpful information to ease your transition into graduate school, introduce you to campus services and opportunities to get involved, and connect with graduate student communities. Join fellow students and graduate staff at this optional New Graduate Student Orientation August 15 – 17, with workshops held virtually from 1 – 4:30 p.m. each day. Most sessions are 30 minutes. Make sure to register to events in advance! Learn more about NGSO. Register for NGSOVirtual Workshops Aug 15 NGSO: Undocumented Graduate Students Community Welcome & Orientation The Office for Graduate Diversity is kicking off the new academic year with an Undocumented Graduate Students Community Welcome &… Date: August 15, 2023 Time: 11:00am - 12:30pm Hybrid Aug 15 NGSO: Opening Session and Welcome Welcome session featuring remarks from Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, and… Date: August 15, 2023 Time: 1:00pm - 1:30pm Online via Zoom Aug 15 NGSO: Native Grads @ Berkeley An overview of American Indian Graduate Program (AIGP) programs, people, fellows, and resources and the Indigenous Graduate Student Perspective @… Date: August 15, 2023 Time: 1:30pm - 2:00pm Online via Zoom Aug 15 NGSO: Basic Needs Center Overview Come learn about the Basic Needs Center! We act as a virtual and physical hub to support students in their… Date: August 15, 2023 Time: 2:00pm - 2:30pm Online via Zoom Aug 15 NGSO: Accommodations in Grad School The Disabled Students’ Program promotes an inclusive environment for students with disabilities. Students who will need or are interested in… Date: August 15, 2023 Time: 2:00pm - 2:30pm Online via Zoom More Events in NGSO 2023