July 21, 2023

Don’t Miss New Graduate Student Orientation August 15-17

By Riley Lehren Chavez

NGSO Registration is Open!

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) is an additional orientation designed to supplement orientations held by your department, school, or program. NGSO consists of a series of virtual workshops in partnership with offices and organizations all over campus.

Some sessions include: Graduate Wellness Center’s Graduate Student Wellness and Mental Health and Student Technology Services’ What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley. NGSO will provide helpful information to ease your transition into graduate school, introduce you to campus services and opportunities to get involved, and connect with graduate student communities.

Join fellow students and graduate staff at this optional New Graduate Student Orientation August 15 – 17, with workshops held virtually from 1 – 4:30 p.m. each day. Most sessions are 30 minutes. Make sure to register to events in advance!

Learn more about NGSO.

Register for NGSO

Virtual Workshops

Aug 15

NGSO: Opening Session and Welcome

Welcome session featuring remarks from Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, and…

Date:
August 15, 2023
Time:
1:00pm - 1:30pm

Online via Zoom

Aug 15

NGSO: Native Grads @ Berkeley

An overview of American Indian Graduate Program (AIGP) programs, people, fellows, and resources and the Indigenous Graduate Student Perspective @…

Date:
August 15, 2023
Time:
1:30pm - 2:00pm

Online via Zoom

Aug 15

NGSO: Basic Needs Center Overview

Come learn about the Basic Needs Center! We act as a virtual and physical hub to support students in their…

Date:
August 15, 2023
Time:
2:00pm - 2:30pm

Online via Zoom

Aug 15

NGSO: Accommodations in Grad School

The Disabled Students’ Program promotes an inclusive environment for students with disabilities. Students who will need or are interested in…

Date:
August 15, 2023
Time:
2:00pm - 2:30pm

Online via Zoom

