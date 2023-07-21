Don’t Miss New Graduate Student Orientation August 15-17

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) is an additional orientation designed to supplement orientations held by your department, school, or program. NGSO consists of a series of virtual workshops in partnership with offices and organizations all over campus.

Some sessions include: Graduate Wellness Center’s Graduate Student Wellness and Mental Health and Student Technology Services’ What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley. NGSO will provide helpful information to ease your transition into graduate school, introduce you to campus services and opportunities to get involved, and connect with graduate student communities.

Join fellow students and graduate staff at this optional New Graduate Student Orientation August 15 – 17, with workshops held virtually from 1 – 4:30 p.m. each day. Most sessions are 30 minutes. Make sure to register to events in advance!

Learn more about NGSO.