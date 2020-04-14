A (Non-Exhaustive) Guide to Self-Isolation

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to unpredictability, and circumstances are changing rapidly. With all the overwhelming news about the virus, and the way it’s changed our daily lives, it can be difficult to think intentionally and compassionately about the impact that self-isolation is having on your academic, professional, and personal life.

With that in mind, we have compiled the following set of articles and resources that may help in addressing productivity, mental and physical health, keeping entertained, cooking, and caring for your loved ones.

Make sure you’ve activated your student subscription to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal to access some of these articles!

Productivity

From WiFi to display screens to household noise, the challenges of working at home can be countless. The following resources offer advice on how to navigate these situations:

Mental Health

Self-isolation and fear can exacerbate existing mental health issues, and bring out unfamiliar emotional and mental reactions in everyone. Be sure to listen and pay attention to yourself. Check out the story about how to be supportive to others as well:

Physical Health

Staying mainly at home means taking care of our bodies is as important as ever. Especially if it’s a new habit, working out while indoors can be challenging. Here are a few articles and links with a variety of workouts to try, including yoga that can be done while seated:

Entertainment

So much more than TV — museums, art galleries, opera, even national parks can be enjoyed from home! If accessible, be sure to visit services like Netflix Party, Watch2Gether, Rave, &Chill, and ShareTube so you can virtually watch with others, to make it a social experience, too:

Food

We’re lunching at home now, which might change our shopping and cooking routines. Check out these resources for some new recipes, and help cooking those pounds of bulk dried beans you may have bought:

Parenting

Taking care of others can be a challenge on a normal day, and these days we are far from normal. Check out these articles to help navigate parenting during this time:

Other Helpful Resources

Be sure to regularly check out national, Bay Area, and campus resources, in addition to news and resource lists coming from your school/program and community to make sure you always have the best information.

As explained in this excellent article, Six Daily Questions to Ask Yourself in Quarantine, we want to acknowledge that not everyone has the privilege to shelter-in-place safely and with financial security. We continue to rely on health care, grocery, transit, and other essential workers, who are put at great risk and deserve greater protection. There are many other workers who have lost their sources of income, and unhoused and incarcerated individuals are also at significant risk. Please keep in mind that it is a privilege for those of us able to work from home and consider our health and well-being in this way.

And lastly, know that you’re not alone in this. This is the time to reach out to your support system, whether on or off campus.

Alicia Roy is a Ph.D. candidate in the UC Berkeley Department of German, and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division.