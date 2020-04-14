A (Non-Exhaustive) Guide to Self-Isolation

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to unpredictability, and circumstances are changing rapidly. With all the overwhelming news about the virus, and the way it’s changed our daily lives, it can be difficult to think intentionally and compassionately about the impact that self-isolation is having on your academic, professional, and personal life.
With that in mind, we have compiled the following set of articles and resources that may help in addressing productivity, mental and physical health, keeping entertained, cooking, and caring for your loved ones.
Make sure you’ve activated your student subscription to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal to access some of these articles!
Productivity
From WiFi to display screens to household noise, the challenges of working at home can be countless. The following resources offer advice on how to navigate these situations:
- How to Work from Home: A Checklist of the Essentials
- Working from Home Because of Coronavirus? These are Your Tech Fixes
- And check out mynoise.net for the best ambient noise creator on the Internet
Mental Health
Self-isolation and fear can exacerbate existing mental health issues, and bring out unfamiliar emotional and mental reactions in everyone. Be sure to listen and pay attention to yourself. Check out the story about how to be supportive to others as well:
- 10 Ways to Ease Your Coronavirus Anxiety
- Working at Home? Self-Isolation Doesn’t Have to Be Lonely
- Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty
- Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19
- Advice for Giving Advice
Physical Health
Staying mainly at home means taking care of our bodies is as important as ever. Especially if it’s a new habit, working out while indoors can be challenging. Here are a few articles and links with a variety of workouts to try, including yoga that can be done while seated:
- Gym closed? Here are some free or discounted workouts to do at home
- From yoga to CrossFit: the 10 best online home workouts
- 10 Chair Yoga Poses for Home Practice
- YouTube and Amazon Prime also have lots of workout videos of all kinds!
Entertainment
So much more than TV — museums, art galleries, opera, even national parks can be enjoyed from home! If accessible, be sure to visit services like Netflix Party, Watch2Gether, Rave, &Chill, and ShareTube so you can virtually watch with others, to make it a social experience, too:
- What to Watch & Listen to During Your Coronavirus Self-Quarantine
- Universal is releasing some of its new movies straight to streaming
- 15 Broadway Plays and Musicals You Can Watch Stage from Home
- List of Live Streaming Concerts
- 12 historic sites you can virtually tour from the couch during your quarantine
- Art Basel: Online Viewing Rooms (coming March 20)
- Berlin Philharmonic Digital Concert Hall (free for a month if you sign up by 3/31!)
- The Metropolitan Opera is offering free Nightly Opera Streams
- Virtual tours of US national parks via Google
Food
We’re lunching at home now, which might change our shopping and cooking routines. Check out these resources for some new recipes, and help cooking those pounds of bulk dried beans you may have bought:
- Quarantine Cooking Show series from the Washington Post
- 30 Recipes for Lunch at Home
- How to Cook Beans
Parenting
Taking care of others can be a challenge on a normal day, and these days we are far from normal. Check out these articles to help navigate parenting during this time:
- UC Berkeley Back Up Child Care
- UC Berkeley Student Parent Center
- Parenting during coronavirus: What do know about play dates, education and more
- How to Talk to Your Child About the Coronavirus
- What to Let Your Kids Watch When You’re All Stuck at Home
Other Helpful Resources
Be sure to regularly check out national, Bay Area, and campus resources, in addition to news and resource lists coming from your school/program and community to make sure you always have the best information.
- The CDC website
- UC Berkeley’s coronavirus web page
- The Graduate Division’s special page for grad students
- The University Health Services website, and their page on details of Tang Center hours & reduced in-person services
- The Basic Needs Center has a constantly updated COVID-19 Living Guide
- The UC Berkeley Library’s Remote Resources page
- The Bay Area COVID-19 Mass Resource List, including community resources & up-to-date health information
As explained in this excellent article, Six Daily Questions to Ask Yourself in Quarantine, we want to acknowledge that not everyone has the privilege to shelter-in-place safely and with financial security. We continue to rely on health care, grocery, transit, and other essential workers, who are put at great risk and deserve greater protection. There are many other workers who have lost their sources of income, and unhoused and incarcerated individuals are also at significant risk. Please keep in mind that it is a privilege for those of us able to work from home and consider our health and well-being in this way.
And lastly, know that you’re not alone in this. This is the time to reach out to your support system, whether on or off campus.
Alicia Roy is a Ph.D. candidate in the UC Berkeley Department of German, and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division.