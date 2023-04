The Graduate Writing Center Is Hiring!

The Graduate Division’s Graduate Writing Center is pleased to announce that it is hiring one Graduate Writing Consultant.

OPEN TO UC BERKELEY PH.D. STUDENTS IN ANY DISCIPLINE

(Applicants must have passed their Ph.D. qualifying exams by the position start date.)

JOB TITLE: Graduate Writing Consultant (Student Assistant 4), 50% time (20 hours/week;

$31.52/hour), includes in-state tuition and fee remission.

DATES: June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024

Potential for renewal.

HIRING UNIT: Graduate Writing Center, Graduate Division