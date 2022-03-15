Science at Cal’s Graduate Speaker Series

Science at Cal is looking for speakers for Grounds for Science, an informal talk series specifically showcasing graduate student research and talent.

We are excited to announce that upcoming Grounds for Science talks will take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 pm, in-person at MudLab, an Oakland cafe and store with a mission to envision and build a world beyond waste. If you are interested, please fill out this form to let us know and we’ll be in touch with more details!

Grounds for Science is a special opportunity in many ways for graduate students to reach the diverse Oakland community with their research, and to practice communicating that science in a way that is accessible to all. To that end, Science at Cal will provide personalized SciComm training sessions to help prepare you for the (cafe) stage! The time commitment would include three one-hour virtual slots before the event, plus the event itself.

We are SO excited to be getting this event back to an in-person East Bay audience, and we hope you are just as excited to join us! Please share this opportunity with grads across your network, and feel free to email scienceatcal@berkeley.edu if you have any questions.