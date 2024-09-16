Discover Professional Development Opportunities Across Campus

After a much-needed summer break, the fall semester is in full swing! Whether you’re just starting out, planning your post-grad life, or somewhere in the middle, we’re here to help. Here at GradPro, we function as a resource hub committed to helping master’s, professional, and doctoral students get clarity on the skills that they need to succeed in their programs and launch a post-graduate career. To fulfill these core commitments, we deliver an array of in-house student services. Check them out below: GradPro Services Professional Development Guide: Not sure what steps to take to advance your professional development? Follow this essential guide for developing the key competencies of professional development, which will help you develop valuable skills for grad school and diverse career paths . Whether you are considering a job within or beyond academia, the Guide will help you make the most of professional opportunities available to you as a graduate student. GradPro Digest: Overwhelmed by emails about various campus events and looking to find everything in one place? Twice a month, GradPro sends an email newsletter, the Professional Development (PD) Digest. The PD Digest includes a helpful summary of professional and career development workshops, internships, and opportunities for graduate students, on and off campus. Become a digest subscriber. Individual Consultations: Need one-on-one support to navigate your professional development goals? Sign up for a consultation! Facilitated by trained Professional Development Liaisons (PDLs), these thirty-minute to one-hour sessions will give you the opportunity to discuss short- and long-term goals (like how to plan your semester or summer break), learn how to create an individual development plan for your time in graduate school, and get referrals to further resources personalized to your needs. Workshops: Looking for guidance on professional development topics like exploring career options, developing professional skills, or finding an internship? GradPro offers a rotating selection of workshops each year on topics related to career exploration and preparation. Some upcoming workshops include Non-Academic Career Exploration for Humanities and Social Sciences, Non-Academic Career Exploration for STEM, and Navigating Internships In Graduate School. Check-In Groups: Looking for accountability and peer support? Every semester, GradPro facilitates weekly check-in groups designed to provide peer accountability and support to graduate students. In a check-in group, you will set weekly goals for yourself and find accountability for following through with your goals. GradPro-trained facilitators guide the check-ins, fostering a supportive yet informal community. Though Fall 2024 Check-In Groups have already begun, keep an eye on the Professional Development Digest for information about spring registration. Another of our core functions is to provide referrals to our on-campus partners. Check out some of our most frequent collaborators: Campus Services Graduate Writing Center: Looking for writing help or in need of accountability on your writing project? The Graduate Writing Center offers workshops, one-on-one writing consultations, writing groups, boot camps, and more. Graduate Student Instructor Teaching & Resource Center: Need guidance on teaching? Check out the GSI Center for teaching guides, ideas to incorporate into your classroom, and consultations. You can also learn about the Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, a useful credential to have in applying for academic positions. Career Engagement: Looking to talk to a PhD Counselor, find information about career fairs, or attend career-related workshops focusing on skills like resume-building? Graduate Student Services at Berkeley Career Engagement provides it all! You can also sign up for a career appointment that best fits your needs. Being in a graduate program is demanding and multifaceted, and it looks different for everyone. Whatever your professional development needs, GradPro can help point you in the right direction to gain skills, plan for the future, and explore career paths. For more information, visit the GradPro website or contact us at [email protected]. Yana Zlochistaya is a sixth-year PhD candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division. She is also a former co-director of Beyond Academia.