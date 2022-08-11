NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program Application Workshop Published: August 11, 2022 By: Jennifer Denton The 2023 NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) application is now open. The NSF GRFP provides three years of funding to outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and social science disciplines who are at or near the beginning of a degree earning program. The Graduate Division is hosting an NSF GRFP Application Workshop via Zoom from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from a panel composed of successful applicants and a previous faculty reviewer, as well as ask questions. Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Link to RSVP: https://forms.gle/aJHm8ZHphsZTzHvD7 Location: Virtual via Zoom Register for this workshop. Registration deadline: Friday September 2nd, 2022 Note: Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom link closer to the workshop. For more information on eligibility guidelines, please refer to the following hyperlinks: NSF GRFP Program Solicitation NSF GRFP Application Guidelines NSF GRFP Frequently Asked Questions For further questions about eligibility, please contact the NSF Help Desk at info@nsfgrfp.org