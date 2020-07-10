Keeping International Grad Students Informed

On July 6, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security released their temporary procedural adaptation guidance for schools regarding F-1 international student enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester.

We understand these new requirements are creating tremendous anxiety and stress for our international students. We are examining all options to accommodate students’ needs as best as we can. We also are engaging in advocacy against the new rule and exploring legal measures. Here are some examples of the national efforts that are happening (as of July 10):

Association Sign-on Letter: A group of higher education associations have signed an open letter to the Department of Homeland Security urging the department to withdraw this guidance and instead extend flexibility provided in April 2020 to international students who have a valid F-1 or M-1 visa, or are awaiting visa processing, and are enrolled in a full-time course load for the 2020-21 academic year. Institutional Sign-on Letter: A sign-on letter for colleges and universities (institution name only, not the president or chancellor) is under development and will further amplify the urgency for flexibility provided in April 2020 to be extended for the 20-21 academic year. House Dear Colleague Letter: Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Mark Pocan (D-WI) have delivered a letter, signed by over 100 of their colleagues, urging the administration to rescind these changes. Lawsuit: Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently filed a lawsuit to stop implementation of the new guidance. UC has announced it will also file a lawsuit.

University leadership is currently analyzing the guidance to consider various accommodations and/or their own guidance to determine how best to advise our international student community.

Only after that will the Berkeley International Office be in a position to make a fully informed announcement that will be helpful to you. Please know that UC Berkeley has your best interest in mind and we will strive to support you in whatever way we can.

For the most current information, please refer to the Berkeley International Office COVID-19 Updates & FAQ. The Graduate Division COVID-19 page will also be updated as we learn more.