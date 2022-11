Introducing Our Graduate Writing Consultants

Kevin Stone

Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature and the Program in Critical Theory

Before my time at Berkeley, I graduated from Harvard University, where I worked at the undergraduate Writing Center, with a bachelor’s degree in Literature and a minor in Astrophysics. My dissertation examines the role of German and British Romanticist and Modernist literary forms in the formation of urban sexual subcultures in the later nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. At Berkeley, I have taught undergraduate composition courses on drag and on the representation of sex in literary and visual media. My multidisciplinary background has given me an interest in academic writing across different fields, and I also maintain a newsletter popularizing my humanities writing.