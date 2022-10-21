Introducing Our Graduate Writing Consultants

Thanks to generous funding provided by the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Services and Fees (CACSSF) and Vice Provost and Graduate Dean Lisa García Bedolla, the Graduate Writing Center is pleased to introduce its four Graduate Writing Consultants. In addition to assisting with the development of online resources and facilitating the Graduate Writing Community, our Graduate Writing Consultants are available for one-on-one consultations with UC Berkeley graduate students. Appointments can be used to get feedback on your writing or to assist you in dealing with matters such as getting started with a writing project, addressing procrastination or writer’s block, and revising writing. Griffin BrunkPhD candidate in the Jurisprudence and Social Policy DepartmentBroadly speaking, I am an historian of slavery and coerced labor from Ratification to the modern prison system. In my patchwork past, I have been a teacher on Chicago’s southside, a private investigator, a paralegal at the Hillsborough Inquests, and a researcher for immigration & asylum claimants. I am also a lawyer (though non-barred), working as a research fellow for a capital appeals non-profit. Adriana GreenPh.D. candidate in the Department of African American StudiesMy interests are in speculative literature, Black Studies, and US History. I have both an MFA in Writing and a Master’s in African American Studies. I have taught creative writing, English, and Black History at the university level and worked as a writing consultant at Columbia University for several years prior to becoming a Graduate Writing Consultant at UC Berkeley. I am a curious reader and am comfortable reviewing any piece of writing or brainstorming ideas to help you move forward in your writing. Caitlin SchollPh.D. candidate in the Department of Comparative LiteratureAfter receiving a B.A. in English from Reed College, I worked in the nonprofit sector for several years. Since coming to Berkeley, I have taught writing courses both on campus and at San Quentin State Prison through the Prison University Project. Currently, I am at work on a dissertation that focuses on literary and cinematic genre in the aftermath of austerity in several African countries, including Morocco, where I conducted research on a Fulbright grant. Kevin Stone Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature and the Program in Critical TheoryBefore my time at Berkeley, I graduated from Harvard University, where I worked at the undergraduate Writing Center, with a bachelor’s degree in Literature and a minor in Astrophysics. My dissertation examines the role of German and British Romanticist and Modernist literary forms in the formation of urban sexual subcultures in the later nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. At Berkeley, I have taught undergraduate composition courses on drag and on the representation of sex in literary and visual media. My multidisciplinary background has given me an interest in academic writing across different fields, and I also maintain a newsletter popularizing my humanities writing. Scheduling an Appointment with a Graduate Writing ConsultantTo schedule a one-on-one consultation with a Graduate Writing Consultant, please use this form.