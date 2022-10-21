Introducing Our Graduate Writing Consultants

Thanks to generous funding provided by the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Services and Fees (CACSSF) and Vice Provost and Graduate Dean Lisa García Bedolla, the Graduate Writing Center is pleased to introduce its four Graduate Writing Consultants. In addition to assisting with the development of online resources and facilitating the Graduate Writing Community, our Graduate Writing Consultants are available for one-on-one consultations with UC Berkeley graduate students. Appointments can be used to get feedback on your writing or to assist you in dealing with matters such as getting started with a writing project, addressing procrastination or writer’s block, and revising writing.