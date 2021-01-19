The Reinhard Bendix and Allan Sharlin Fellowships – 4/15/21

UC Berkeley graduate students in all fields who have obtained ABD status or will formally advance to candidacy by the fall of the fellowship term and plan to do research in the fields of historical sociology, historical demography, social history, political and social theory, or historical studies of society and politics. Fellowships are intended to support research on campus or abroad.

Eligible candidates must submit an application that includes:

Description of the research project of up to four pages CV of up to two pages Budget plan List of other sources of financial support Unofficial UC Berkeley transcript Letter of recommendation from a UC Berkeley faculty member, emailed directly to gias-admin@berkeley.edu (link sends e-mail) , with indication “The Reinhard Bendix & Allan Sharlin Fellowships.”

Eligibility: This fellowship is intended for all UC Berkeley graduate students in good standing, who have obtained ABD status or will formally advance to candidacy (will have satisfied all requirements of the Ph.D. except the dissertation) by the fall of the fellowship term. Students must be registered with the Graduate Division for their award term. Student applications need to be compliant with human subject research requirements, if applicable. Requests for tuition and fee costs as separate items will not be considered.

Award amount: up to $7,500. Grant amounts are at the discretion of the jury.

Applications are due on April 15th.