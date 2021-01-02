Phi Beta Kappa Graduate Fellowships – 2/01/21

The Phi Beta Kappa Alpha of California Chapter is now accepting graduate fellowship applications for the 2021-22 academic year. Members of Phi Beta Kappa who are currently enrolled in Ph.D. programs at UC Berkeley are eligible to apply. Note: The Graduate Division can only disburse funds to currently enrolled students. Winners will receive their fellowship grants once they re-enroll.

Preference will be given to students who have nearly completed their dissertations and who have exhausted other forms of financial support, although all members of Phi Beta Kappa are eligible for these fellowships. Additional grants will be awarded by the Northern California Association of Phi Beta Kappa through the same application process. Last year a total of six fellowships in the amount of $7,500 each were awarded to Berkeley doctoral candidates.

Apply online at pbk.berkeley.edu/fellowships.

Applicants should submit their completed applications by Monday, February 1, 2021. The Northern California Association supports our program and we share a combined application process.

Awards will be announced in April of 2021.

Please contact pbk@berkeley.edu with any questions.