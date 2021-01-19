Free Design and Digital Photography Classes with the Berkeley Art Studio

Thanks to the Berkeley Student Technology Fund, the Berkeley Art Studio can offer free virtual design and digital photography classes to low-income UC Berkeley graduate and undergraduate students.

Interested graduate students should fill out this application to apply. Spots fill on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply by Feb. 1, 2021.

Free classes include: Digital Photography, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, HTML & CSS, and more! Any digital photography or design class is eligible.

To learn more about the Berkeley Art Studio and available classes, visit artstudio.berkeley.edu/our-courses/design and artstudio.berkeley.edu/our-courses/photography. Note: classes typically meet once a week, for 3 to 9 weeks; classes are not for academic credit.