Town Hall Recap and a Reminder to Rest, Recharge and Reconnect

Dear graduate student community,

Congratulations on making it through this fall semester! We recognize it’s been a tremendous challenge to resume in-person instruction and I want to thank you for your patience and resilience as we’ve all navigated the ups and downs over these past months. But I hope that, like me, you’ve also experienced the joys of being back in community. While the public health situation still leaves us with many unknowns, at this point spring semester instruction will continue to be in person, regardless of class size.

I also want to thank all of you who attended our recent December 8 Graduate Student Town Hall and for sharing your questions and concerns regarding graduate student wellness, disability, and academic support services. We’ve posted the event recording and summarized the Q&A along with answers to your pre-submitted questions in this FAQ. We hope you will continue to be in conversation with us as the year progresses.

And again, I encourage you to reach out to our amazing Peer Support Providers who can help you navigate the myriad resources available on campus to support you. As fellow grad students, they are sensitive to your issues and dedicated to ensuring your well-being and success as you work toward your degree.

You all deserve this well-earned winter break to rest, recharge, and reconnect with those things that bring you peace and joy. I wish you and yours all the best during this holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you in the spring!

Fiat Lux,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division