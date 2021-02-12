COVID Reflections: Student Accommodations Past and Present

Dear Graduate Student Community,

I write to you to balance my optimism regarding returning to in-person instruction this fall with my concern on behalf of our community about the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases nationally and on campus, including a more contagious variant. I hope our UC Berkeley community, in the Bay Area and beyond, will take all the recommended precautions necessary to stem the spread of this virus.

And yet, I am so proud to be a vice provost, professor, and alumna of a university that is working tirelessly to innovate new testing methods, fast-track and fund COVID research to save lives and support hard-hit communities, and implement a phased vaccination plan to protect our most vulnerable students, staff, and faculty.

If you are a graduate student living near Berkeley and would like to be tested for COVID-19, you can make an appointment for close-contact/symptomatic testing or surveillance testing with University Health Services through the eTang portal. Additionally, Alameda County has compiled a list of testing locations throughout the East Bay (or you may make an appointment through your personal healthcare provider, if not UHS).

As I reflect on the disorienting nature of the last year, I want to highlight the various accommodations and support provided by the Graduate Division, Graduate Council, campus administration, and our generous donors as we transitioned from reacting to anticipating the needs of our graduate student body. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together:

In addition to the formal actions and policies listed above, please know that the Graduate Division continues to be extremely flexible in offering accommodations for disruptions due to COVID-19. We plan to host a vaccine panel for graduate students to ask questions about vaccine safety and distribution, and speak to current graduate students conducting COVID-related research who have received the vaccine.

Thank you for your contributions to Berkeley’s role in creating knowledge that serves the greater good. And thanks to our campus community and partners for being so supportive of our graduate student community. I have never been prouder to be a part of Berkeley.

Fiat Lux,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division