Welcome Jessica Mena Flores, Undocumented Graduate Student Specialist

We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Mena Flores (She, Hers, Ella) to the Graduate Division in her role as the Undocumented Graduate Student Specialist. Her first day is Nov. 2, and she will be working alongside Office for Graduate Diversity staff to facilitate the Firebaugh Scholars Program and support undocumented, low-income, first-generation college, and minoritized graduate students at UC Berkeley.

Jessica was born in El Salvador and has lived in the Bay Area most of her life. Jessica holds a B.A. in Sociology with a Spanish minor from Sonoma State University and a M.Ed in Higher Education Student Affairs with a certificate in Social Justice from Iowa State University.

Before coming to Cal, Jessica worked with first-year and graduate students in housing and is passionate about working with underserved and underrepresented students.

In her role, Jessica is looking forward to connecting with all the vibrant students in the undocumented community. In her free time, she enjoys going on walks with her puppy, Rocky Germán Flores, and FaceTime-ing family and friends.

From Jessica: “I am beyond excited to be returning home. Go Bears!”