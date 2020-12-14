CalPerformances At Home Holiday Events

Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol (Cal Performances Co-Commission)

LIVESTREAMED EVENT

Thursday, December 17, 5pm (PST)

Friday, December 18, 7pm (PST)

Saturday, December 19, 1pm (PST)

Program:

Manual Cinema broadcasts holiday spirit with this livestreamed adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless A Christmas Carol. Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol is a Cal Performances co-commission, and will be performed live from the company’s studio in Chicago. The company has created a new production tailored for home viewing, one that’s poignantly resonant with our current lives. In it, an avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been tasked with presenting her family’s annual Christmas Carolpuppet show from the isolation of her studio apartment—over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family’s holiday call transforms into a cinematic adaptation of Dickens’ classic ghost story. Manual Cinema’s production features hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and an original music score performed live.

Following the Saturday, December 19 matinee, performance ticketholders will be welcomed to “Puppet Time,” a behind-the-scenes “meet the artists” event for audiences of all ages. Manual Cinema’s artistic directors will take viewers back-stage in their studios to share the numerous theatrical mediums and devices utilized to perform Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol, with a live chat Q&A as well.

This program will not be available for later viewing.

Tickets: $15 for a single viewer, $30 for two viewers, and $60 per household viewing. $5 tickets are available for UC Berkeley students.

New Year’s Eve Musical Celebration

STREAMING ONE NIGHT ONLY

Thursday December 31, 8pm (PST)

Program:

Join the artists who have made the Cal Performances at Home season possible for a celebratory evening of original performances recorded especially for this occasion. Soloists, recitalists, jazz artists, and chamber ensembles featured in the fall online streaming series have contributed special musical selections to help Cal Performances audiences usher in the year 2021 in style. All performers have carefully chosen their contributions, with the aim of sharing works that convey the joy, hope, warmth, and spirit of the holidays. Their transcendent performances promise to remind viewers of the power of the arts to uplift and connect us all, even during the most trying of times.

This program will not be available for later viewing.

Tickets: $15 for a single viewer, $30 for two viewers, and $60 per household viewing. $5 tickets are available for UC Berkeley students.

