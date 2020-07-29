The Graduate Division will be providing funding for 150 graduate students to participate in the WriteNow Access – Fall Session Beta program offered by the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity (NCFDD). This online program will take place from August 24-November 15, 2020. It is a structured writing opportunity for the fall semester.

If the demand exceeds capacity, we will prioritize applications from graduate students whose projects focus on advancing racial equity. Second priority will be given to students planning to complete their dissertations this year, third to students working on a program milestone (qualifying paper, dissertation chapter, etc.), and finally students focused on completing an R&R or article draft.

To participate in this program, you must be a UC Berkeley graduate student with an active registration with the NCFDD (all graduate students are automatically part of Berkeley’s institutional membership but must activate their accounts). If you would like to take advantage of this program, please complete this online application form by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

If you are successful in receiving this funding, you will be notified by the Graduate Division in mid-August and we will then complete the WriteNow Access – Fall Session Beta program registration process for you.

This is an excellent program that will help you organize your time and be a more productive writer this fall.