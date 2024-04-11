Nearly 30 UC Berkeley Graduate Programs Top 10 in Latest New U.S. News Report

In an exciting new development, U.S. News released their first round of 2024 rankings for graduate schools – identifying nearly 30 UC Berkeley graduate programs as Top 10 programs in the country. Five programs/disciplines were included in this round of rankings; computer science (#1), public affairs (#4), social work (# 4), business (#7), and public health (#10), with the remainder of rankings belonging to specific specialties within programs.

#2 in Part-time MBA

Computer science: Systems (#1) Theory (#1) Artificial intelligence (#3) Programming language (#5)

Public Affairs: Public policy analysis (#1) Social policy (#2) Environmental policy (#4) Health policy (#10)

Business: Entrepreneurship MBA (#4) Nonprofit management MBA (#4) Real estate MBA (#4) Executive MBA (#7) Business analytics MBA (#7) Management MBA (#7) Finance MBA (#8) MBA marketing (#10)

Public Health: Environmental health science (#4) Health policy and management (#9) Social behavior (#9) Biostatistics (#10) Epidemiology (#10)



According to U.S. News, ranking graduate schools is based on two metrics; “expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students and their post-graduate outcomes”. This year saw a change in the way full-time MBA programs in Business were ranked, with “more emphasis on earnings, facilitated by a new ranking factor that assessed how each school’s post-graduate salaries across different professions compared with other schools’ post-graduate salaries in those professions”.

To learn more about U.S. News’ rankings or other UC Berkeley highlights, visit the U.S. News official site or read more details on Berkeley News.