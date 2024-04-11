April 11, 2024

Nearly 30 UC Berkeley Graduate Programs Top 10 in Latest New U.S. News Report

By Riley Lehren-Chavez

In an exciting new development, U.S. News released their first round of 2024 rankings for graduate schools – identifying nearly 30 UC Berkeley graduate programs as Top 10 programs in the country. Five programs/disciplines were included in this round of rankings; computer science (#1), public affairs (#4), social work (# 4), business (#7), and public health (#10), with the remainder of rankings belonging to specific specialties within programs. 

  • #2 in Part-time MBA
  • Computer science:
    • Systems (#1)
    • Theory (#1)
    • Artificial intelligence (#3)
    • Programming language (#5)
  • Public Affairs:
    • Public policy analysis (#1)
    • Social policy (#2)
    • Environmental policy (#4)
    • Health policy (#10)
  • Business:
    • Entrepreneurship MBA (#4)
    • Nonprofit management MBA (#4)
    • Real estate MBA (#4)
    • Executive MBA (#7)
    • Business analytics MBA (#7)
    • Management MBA (#7)
    • Finance MBA (#8)
    • MBA marketing (#10)
  • Public Health:
    • Environmental health science (#4)
    • Health policy and management (#9)
    • Social behavior (#9)
    • Biostatistics (#10)
    • Epidemiology (#10)

According to U.S. News, ranking graduate schools is based on two metrics; “expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students and their post-graduate outcomes”. This year saw a change in the way full-time MBA programs in Business were ranked, with “more emphasis on earnings, facilitated by a new ranking factor that assessed how each school’s post-graduate salaries across different professions compared with other schools’ post-graduate salaries in those professions”. 

To learn more about U.S. News’ rankings or other UC Berkeley highlights, visit the U.S. News official site or read more details on Berkeley News