Thanks and Farewell to Denzil Streete

It is with very mixed emotions that we share Denzil Streete will be departing the Graduate Division and UC Berkeley, effective August 31, 2023. Knowing Denzil’s deep commitment to his work, this was a difficult decision. He has decided to pursue a new opportunity as the Senior Associate Dean and Director of the Office of Graduate Education (OGE) at MIT, where he will lead graduate education on the MIT campus. This role will allow him to return to the east coast to be closer to friends and family and a greater support network.

Denzil joined Berkeley in 2020 from Yale University and from the start he began creating ground-breaking programming that would impact Berkeley graduate students like never before. Denzil’s leadership challenged the status quo at Berkeley as he led countless new initiatives for students, staff and faculty. As the Director of the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD), he assisted in launching the Graduate Diversity Pilot Program; creating new diversity recruitment outreach practices; the Graduate Diversity Admissions Fair; a new Graduate Admissions policy; and programs such as the Diversity and Community Fellows, Pipeline to the PhD Bootcamp; Path to the Professoriate, and many more.

Most recently under his leadership, OGD has opened the Inclusive Excellence Hub, a physical space designed specifically for URM graduate students to find community and supportive programming, while mentoring their undergraduate peers. Further, Denzil has led innovative strategies with alumni and corporate partners to develop additional critical funding to support graduate student fellowships.

Lucky for us, Denzil will continue to assist with two other initiatives he developed: the Graduate Diversity Admissions Institute and the Graduate Diversity Leadership Academy. This continued collaboration will take place through the Equity in Graduate Education consortium, a national consortium of which both Berkeley and MIT are members.

On a personal note, I’ll miss his partnership, political acumen, and profound commitment to our students’ well being. We have tremendous gratitude for all he has done for the Graduate Division, our graduate students, and UC Berkeley; he leaves behind an impactful legacy rooted in care and a core commitment to advancing equity. It has been a pleasure and a joy to work with him during his time on campus. He will be missed.