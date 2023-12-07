Take Action on SHIP – December

Want to waive SHIP?

The Spring 2024 waiver period is December 1, 2023 – January 1, 2024. All waivers received between January 2, 2024 and January 15, 2024 are subject to a late fee of $75. No waivers will be accepted after January 15, 2024.

The Fall 2023 & Spring 2024 waiver criteria, waiver worksheet, and other resources are provided below under Waiver Resources. To get started see the Waiver Application and visit University Health Services SHIP webpage.

If you are graduating or leaving the university

Whether you are graduating or leaving the university for a period of time, it is important to think about your health insurance options. If you are on Berkeley’s Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP), your coverage is effective through graduate (July 31).

The SHIP office can help provide information and help you navigate different health insurance options. You can call SHIP at 510-642-5700, email [email protected] or send a secure message through the eTang patient portal to explore your options.

For general information about SHIP policies, visit the University Health Services website or the Insurance After Graduate webpage.