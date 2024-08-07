Start a Career in the Federal Government or in Leadership as a Presidential Management Fellow

Are you a graduate student or postdoc interested in getting experience in federal service or leadership? Will you finish your advanced degree before the end of August 2025, or did you obtain it between September 2022 and September 2024?

If you answered yes to both of these questions, you should know about the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) program! The PMF program is the premiere pathway for advanced degree candidates to launch a career in the federal government. It is a two-year appointment with a branch of the federal government and includes formal interactive training, a developmental assignment, networking opportunities, and the potential for promotion at the end of the appointment. Even if federal service isn’t your ultimate goal, you can take the leadership training from the PMF program into the private sector, academia, or the nonprofit world.

The Application Process

The selection process consists of four steps:

The application An online assessment Finalist selection Agency placement as a Fellow

Application opens: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 12pm EST

Application closes: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 12pm EST

Visit the 2025 Application page for more information.

The application process is involved, so anyone interested is encouraged to read the Become a PMF and FAQ pages, and to look through the set of resources provided by the PMF program, including the PMF Applicant Handbook.

Mark your calendars and register in advance!

Berkeley advanced degree alums have a strong track record as past PMF finalists. Here are some words of advice from two of them for anyone considering applying this year:

“Treat the standardized online exam as just that—don’t overthink the essay questions, brush up on how to read a spreadsheet, and make sure your responses to the situational questions demonstrate a consistent psychological profile.”

“After the initial application process, your resume is critical to getting interviewed should you become a finalist. Make sure it’s up-to-date, accurate, and compelling (this is a great time to reach out to the Center for Career Engagement to get feedback on your resume).”

“Reach out to current and former PMFs to learn more about their work and potential opportunities. Reflect on why you’re interested in the PMF program, which is a question frequently posed to finalists.”

Many thanks to UC Berkeley graduates Andrew Ly (Ph.D. in Music, PMF Class of 2019 and Tech Policy Analyst at the Office of Management and Budget) and Dave Bratt (Ph.D. in East Asian Languages and Cultures, PMF Class of 2021, and Management and Program Analyst at the Internal Revenue Service) for their advice to applicants. See a 2019 interview with Andrew to hear even more about his experience.

We hope you consider applying to the PMF Class of 2025!

Alicia Roy holds a Ph.D. in German from UC Berkeley and is a Hitchcock Postdoctoral Fellow in the Graduate Division.

Yana Zlochistaya is a sixth-year PhD candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division. She is also a former co-director of Beyond Academia.