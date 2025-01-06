Spring 2025 Key Dates, Fees & Registration Updates

Enrollment

Students must enroll in at least one unit to be considered enrolled and to be eligible for spring SHIP, employment, funding, and access to student services.

Tuition and Fee Deadline

The January 17 tuition and fee deadline and the below fees apply to all students. Students must pay their tuition and fees or enroll in the Fee Payment Plan and make payment toward the first 20% installment. Students may also apply for a Spring 2025 co-payable emergency loan (available January 14) in order to assist with payment by the tuition and fee deadline.

Students who expect a fellowship or fee remission to pay all or a portion of their tuition and fees should contact their home and/or hiring units if expected awards are not posted in CalCentral by January 14.)

A hold will be placed on student accounts that become 60 days past due, impacting registration, future enrollment, and access to other campus services, such as the Library or Recreational Sports Facility. Please review the Student Enrollment and Deadline Calendar: Spring 2025 for more information about important deadlines.

Note: If you are filing your dissertation in Fall 2024, be sure that your CalCentral shows an Expected Graduation Term (EGT) of FA24. Otherwise, if you do not intend to enroll in Spring 2025, you must proactively withdraw before January 21 to avoid financial penalties (learn more about refunds after withdrawal).

Graduate Student Funding Disbursements

Understanding when and how your funds are released ensures you have the resources needed to succeed. This handy overview might help you understand how to plan to receive disbursements, refunds or employment payment.

To receive your stipend or financial aid refund quickly, enroll in direct deposit to your U.S. bank account. This ensures timely deposit as soon as funds are disbursed.

Sign up for Direct Deposit for Student Financial Support awards in CalCentral under My Finances > Financial Resources.

To receive payment as an employee (such as GSI, for GSR), sign up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

Sign up for EFT in UCPath under Navigate to Employee Actions > Income and Taxes > Direct Deposit.

UC Graduate and Professional Council (UCGPC) Fee

The UCGPC fee is also in effect, and there is an annual opt-out fee of $7 per graduate student. Funds from this fee support the UC Graduate and Professional Council (UCGPC). To learn more and how to opt out or into the UCGPC fees, visit the Office of the Registrar.

Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP)

The deadline to waive Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) for spring 2025 without a fee is January 1, 2025, and the deadline to waive SHIP with a $75 fee is January 15. No waiver applications will be accepted after the final deadline.

Payments & Fee Payment Plan (FPP)

Students may enroll in the Fee Payment Plan (FPP). Please be sure to enroll in the FPP prior to making the first payment installment. To enroll in the FPP and make payment, visit CalCentral. Please note that the FPP requires an additional $60 participation fee. Accepted online payment methods include e-check, credit card, and wire / international funds transfer (IFT). If payment is made via wire/IFT or is coming from a third party (such as a 529 plan), please anticipate additional processing time and monitor the service to ensure on-time delivery.