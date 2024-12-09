Understanding UC Berkeley Graduate Student Funding Disbursements

Knowledge of the funding disbursement process is key to managing finances as a graduate student at UC Berkeley. Understanding when and how your funds are released ensures you have the resources needed to succeed. Here’s what you need to know about UC Berkeley’s graduate student funding disbursements.

When Do You Get Your Funding?

Student Financial Support: Stipends and fellowships are typically disbursed at the start of each semester. Semester awards typically disburse before the start of the semester, but not always at the start of the month. Monthly awards can be delayed by weekends or holidays. If you believe your student financial support award has been unusually delayed, please contact your program’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer (GSAO).

Employment Financial Support: For Academic Student Employees (such as Graduate Student Instructors or Researchers), paychecks are issued after the work is performed, typically on a biweekly or monthly schedule. Be sure you know payroll pay dates.

How Do You Get Your Funds?

Funds can only be disbursed to students who are enrolled in courses. UC Berkeley cannot release funding until your enrollment is confirmed. Therefore, if you aren’t enrolled, your funds will be delayed.

To receive your stipend or financial aid refund quickly, enroll in direct deposit to your U.S. bank account. This ensures timely deposit as soon as funds are disbursed.

Sign up for Direct Deposit for Student Financial Support awards in CalCentral under My Finances > Financial Resources.

To receive payment as an employee (such as GSI, for GSR) Sign up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

Sign up for EFT in UCPath under Navigate to Employee Actions > Income and Taxes > Direct Deposit.

How to Prepare for Funding Disbursements

Since funds are only available once you are enrolled, it’s essential to plan ahead. Here are some tips:

Personal Budgeting: If you rely on student financial support disbursements for expenses like rent or textbooks, consider saving in advance or finding alternative funding to cover costs in the interim. Understand ASE Pay: For ASEs like GSIs or GSRs, pay is issued after completing work. Your paycheck will come after submitting your timecard for fulfilling hours or research tasks, not in advance. Learn more about submitting your timecard with CalTime. Bank Processing Times: Be aware that your bank may take time to process and release funds to your account. Plan accordingly for any bills or urgent expenses.

Additional Tips for Managing Graduate Student Finances

Stay on Top of Deadlines : Missing enrollment or registration deadlines could delay your disbursement. Keep track of key dates to avoid issues.

Connect with your Graduate Student Affairs Officer (GSAO): If you have questions about your funding, the GSAO can help. Don’t hesitate to reach out.

Sign Up for iGrad: UC Berkeley provides iGrad, a free online financial tool for students, faculty, and staff. Access budgeting tools, courses, and resources to better manage your finances. Sign up for iGrad here

Reach Out to the Center for Financial Wellness: The Center for Financial Wellness offers peer-to-peer financial coaching and workshops to help you manage your finances.

Emergency Loans are Available! The Financial Aid and Scholarships Office offers short-term emergency loans to graduate and undergraduate students. These interest-free loans are designed to help students meet unanticipated expenses directly related to the cost of education.

Need short-term or long-term assistance? The Basic Needs Center can provide both short-term emergency relief and long-term support services addressing students’ basic needs.

In Conclusion

Understanding when and how you’ll receive your funding is essential for managing your finances. By ensuring enrollment, budgeting in advance, and staying on top of deadlines, you can help make the process smoother. Planning ahead ensures you’re prepared when funds are disbursed.

For questions about your funding, contact your Graduate Student Affairs Officer (GSAO) or a student funding advisor for assistance.