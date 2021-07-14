Summer Research, Teaching, and Learning Resources for GSIs

Research, Teaching, and Learning (is composed of several teams providing support for instructors and researchers at Berkeley. Graduate Student Instructors should consider attending one of the following trainings or workshops this summer to enhance remote teaching skills and learn how to transition back to in-person instruction.

Semester in the Cloud (SitC) workshops/trainings are open for GSIs, especially those teaching sections for enrolled courses with 200 or more students. SitC consists of programs that support instructors as they improve the quality of remote teaching and learning. As part of the SitC program, we are offering a set of four summer workshops for instructors and GSIs preparing to teach remote courses and sections in the Fall semester of 2021. These virtual workshops will focus on how to (re)design courses or sections to increase student learning, create engaging audio and video materials, use campus tools to record those materials, and improve the accessibility of course materials. Registration is open for all campus community members via the Upcoming Events page.

The Back-to-Campus Workshop series starts in August. This series highlights how to transition back to campus while integrating the best aspects of remote instruction into your in-person courses or continuing to teach remotely.

View these, and other workshops on Research, Teaching, and Learning’s Upcoming Events webpage.