UC Berkeley’s Early Childhood Education Program (ECEP) is now enrolling children ages 2 to 4.5 for the 2021-2022 school year which begins on August 16, 2021. ECEP teaches UC Berkeley’s youngest students — children of faculty, staff, students, and community members alike. Each of the five locations in Berkeley and Albany provide a nurturing and stimulating environment that sparks curiosity and inspires a life-long love for inquiry, research, reflection, and action.
Looking for child care?
| by Jennifer Santos Denton
Categories: July 2021, Opportunities