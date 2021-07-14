Graduate Certificate Orientation Session – 7/21/21

We invite graduate students, GSAOs and Head Graduate Advisors to attend a virtual Graduate Certificate Orientation Session on July 21 from 3–4 p.m. to learn about several of Berkeley’s certificates available to master’s and doctoral students. Graduate certificates are a terrific opportunity for students to obtain interdisciplinary training and interact with faculty and students outside of their primary areas of study. The majority of certificate programs appear on student transcripts and are open to students from all Berkeley graduate programs.

The following graduate certificates will be presenting at the session:

Applied Data Science Food Systems Geographic Information Science and Technology Global Urban Humanities Instructional Design, Learning Technologies, and Education Research New Media Real Estate Social Work with Latinos

We will provide an overview of each program with plenty of time for questions. This event is designed for Graduate Student Affairs Officers and Head Graduate Advisors, though graduate students are also most welcome to attend.

Graduate Certificate Orientation Session

July 21, 3–4pm on Zoom

Register here: https://berkeley.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tJItcu6tpj0tEtMu6HQNWxyzrE1_ Fy56GoXT

Questions? Contact Rosalie Z. Fanshel, program manager for the Berkeley Food Institute and administrator for the Graduate Certificate in Food Systems, at rzfanshel@berkeley.edu.