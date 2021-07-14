College of Marin Faculty Diversity Internship – 7/16/21

The College of Marin is accepting applications for the inaugural Faculty Diversity Internship Program.

The Faculty Diversity Internship Program is intended to provide Interns with the opportunity to learn about College of Marin and the California Community College system from both inside and outside of the classroom. Interns will gain valuable community college experience and knowledge on how to ultimately gain employment as teaching community college faculty. This experience will include classroom instruction experience and relevant training.

Interns will be paired with full-time, veteran faculty in their discipline to work closely together over the course of one academic year. The intern will have an opportunity to participate in the classroom through instruction opportunities and working directly with COM students. In addition to gaining classroom experience, the interns will also attend monthly training sessions. The program will culminate in the creation of a California Community College Faculty Hiring portfolio for each intern and a mock interview.

The internship will run July 2021 through May 2022

The deadline to apply is July 16, 2021.

Internship Details

The Faculty Diversity Internship Program trains and prepares interns, interested in teaching at a community college, for future faculty employment opportunities. The program offers professional development workshops on various instructional-related topics and classroom training under the guidance of a mentor in a specific discipline. This is a paid internship.

For this first cohort, we are accepting applications for specific disciplines:

Psychology

English

Behavioral Science

Biology

Math

To apply for the position, please visit the College of Marin Faculty Diversity Internship Program website at http://as.marin.edu/fdip and follow the application link.