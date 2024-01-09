Mentoring Course for Graduate Students

With the variety of courses being offered in the Spring 2024 semester, it can be overwhelming to figure out which to take. We encourage you to enroll in GSPDP 301, Effective Mentoring in Higher Education. This seminar will help guide graduate students as they mentor undergraduates at Berkeley, work in the context of a mentoring relationship with their graduate advisers, and prepare for the mentoring they will do in future academic and non-academic careers. The course will consist of readings, face-to-face and online discussion, short assignments, and an applied component of mentoring. Graduate students at various stages in their programs have found this course beneficial as a way to develop their own mentoring skills and to enhance the mentoring they receive from faculty.

Course Information:

GSPDP 301: Effective Mentoring in Higher Education (1 unit)

Tuesdays, 3:30-5:00 p.m., 309 Sproul Hall

Class # 29874

Instructors: Sabrina Soracco (Director, Graduate Writing Center) and Linda von Hoene (Assistant Dean for Professional Development; Director, GSI Teaching & Resource Center)

Quotes from Student Evaluations: