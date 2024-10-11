Meet the GSI Teaching & Resource Center’s Peer Teaching Consultants and Postdoc Fellows!

If you have taken part in any of the programs of the GSI Teaching & Resource Center, you’ll know that our work benefits tremendously from the expertise of current and former graduate students. And this has been the case since the establishment of the GSI Center in 1989! From facilitating panels and workshops at the teaching conference and across 375 pedagogy courses to meeting individually with GSIs to provide one-on-one consultations and classroom observations of teaching, our Teaching Consultants and Postdoc Fellows ensure that the work of the GSI Center stays current with the needs of GSIs.

Should you wish to meet with a member of our team to discuss any aspect of teaching, arrange for a consultant to observe your class, or get feedback on a course you are designing or teaching-related materials you are preparing for the academic job search, we encourage you to complete our very brief consultation request form. Our team members look forward to meeting with you!