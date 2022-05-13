Leadership in Diversity: Honoring graduating students

Graduate Division works hard to strengthen diversity within our graduate community and ensure that our students are seen, heard and have the support they need.

We aren’t the only ones doing this critical work – so are Berkeley graduate students!

In February we launched the UC Berkeley Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards to recognize those graduate students whose work and accomplishments have positively impacted our URM student community and, by extension, campus. The Cynthia Ladd-Viti Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award and the Carla Trujillo Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards recognize and reward graduating doctoral or professional school students’ contributions to diversifying the academy during their graduate careers and beyond.

A panel of campus staff, faculty and graduate students reviewed a number of impressive nominations. Two remarkable students were selected; however, the committee insisted on two Honorable Mention recipients to recognize their exemplary work in diversity initiatives during their time on our campus.

Meet our inaugural Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award recipients: