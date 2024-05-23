Navigating the Housing Search

With serene nature, a bustling atmosphere, and close proximity to the Bay, Berkeley is a lively and beautiful city with much to offer residents. However, finding housing in such a high-demand environment can be tricky – without the proper resources or knowledge, the search becomes quite an uphill battle.

That’s why the Graduate Division has created various resources to aid graduate students in their housing journey. From specific housing recommendations to finding a roommate, the two links below offer a plethora of resources for students to feel confident in their housing search.