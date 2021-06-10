Tips for Finding Housing in Berkeley

Now that summer break has begun, many graduate students are searching for a place to live before the fall semester begins. Given the imbalance in supply and demand in the Bay Area, house hunting can be a very daunting and frustrating experience.

To help you find accommodations, we’ve compiled some tips and suggestions.

Need Advice?

Cal Housing suggests that students begin their housing search by identifying their desired living situation. First, you should figure out the types of places where you would like to live and what you can afford — a studio, a one-bedroom, or a shared room or house. You should determine a limit to your budget that is realistic for your financial situation.

When emailing or leaving a message for a landlord, be sure to clearly identify your name and contact information and include the following information: how many occupants will be on the lease, whether parking is desired, and the desired move-in date. Because pets could increase the deposit rate and will limit housing options, they should not be brought with you if at all possible.

Once you have narrowed your search, you should check out the place. In many cases, listings offer limited information and photos may omit problems. It’s very important to document any defects or deficiencies prior to or as you are moving in to avoid disputes or loss of your deposit later. If you are unable to see a rental in person, try asking a friend or someone you know to visit for you.

The Graduate Assembly has also compiled a Housing Guide that provides advice to graduate students on how to navigate the local rental market on a student budget. The guide also serves to help students understand the nature of the local housing market, determine what they can afford, retain stable housing, and get involved in housing advocacy.

Summer and Short-Term Housing Options

Whether you are attending Summer Sessions, need a short-term place to land when you arrive in Berkeley, or simply want to stay in the Bay Area for the summer, UC Berkeley Housing now offers summer housing for newly-admitted undergraduate and graduate students and for students completing graduate work, research, professional training, and internships around San Francisco and Berkeley. Learn more or apply online now.

The Berkeley Housing office is also offering short-term temporary housing contracts for newly-admitted graduate and undergraduate students, postdocs, and visiting scholars. Stay in a fully-furnished apartment while looking for permanent housing for the Fall.

Questions? Contact the Summer Housing Office at 510-642-5796.

The Berkeley International Office (BIO) has also compiled a list of some inexpensive places close to campus; if you mention that you are affiliated with UC Berkeley, you may be eligible for a discount.

Long-Term Housing Options

Housing options for graduate students fall into three categories: University-owned and -operated, group housing alternatives, and off-campus housing. If you prefer University-owned and -operated housing, Cal Housing offers listings exclusively for graduate students, with or without families.

Many graduate students choose to live in off-campus housing in Berkeley or one of the surrounding communities. Berkeley Student Cooperatives are student-run, non-profit cooperatives that provide low-cost housing opportunities to Cal students.

For other off-campus resources, UC Berkeley’s Cal Rentals provides a wide selection of rentals, counseling, and information on finding housing and setting up telephone and utility (gas/electricity) services. The online resource Sabbatical Homes also offers home exchanges and rentals to academics and scholars. Craigslist, Roomster, ApartmentList and Sublet.com are other websites that list off-campus housing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Neighborhoods

Like many other metropolitan areas, Berkeley and the surrounding cities of the East Bay are composed of varying neighborhoods, each with a flavor of its own. South Berkeley, adjacent to south campus, is a bustling student-oriented area where you are likely to see more undergrads live. North Berkeley is quieter in comparison, with several student co-ops and apartment buildings interspersed among single-family homes. Many graduate students choose to live in neighborhoods further from campus, including Albany, Oakland, El Cerrito and Richmond. Though this can help reduce rental costs, commuting may be more of a challenge.

The University has created a Happy Neighbors initiative to educate students and their neighbors about community expectations, relevant policies and laws, and police and student conduct procedures for possible alcohol, party, and noise-related violations. Read through this toolkit for recommendations and information on laws and ordinances.

Finding a Roommate

Given the high cost of rent in Berkeley, many students choose to live with roommates. In the event that you need to find a roommate, Cal Rentals has a roommate-searching tool where you can send messages to people who are also looking for roommates. In addition, there are a number of community-created groups and posting boards on Facebook and the Berkeley International Office (BIO), which allow current and incoming students to list their housing preferences and contact information to find a potential roommate.

More Resources & Quick Links

The Berkeley International Office (BIO) has YouTube video on Finding Housing in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board mission is to regulate residential rent increases in the City of Berkeley and to protect against unwarranted rent increases and evictions. They offer the following resources to Berkeley students:

In April 2019, Residential and Student Services Programs hosted a Housing Fair designed to assist Berkeley students with finding housing and to facilitate a smooth transition to the Berkeley area. Check out the vendor list to find contact information and listings for available apartments.

Living Off Campus

— Written by Leo Zou, Updated by Larissa Charnsangavej in 2019

